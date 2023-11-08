Sunrise and sunset times the next 10 days in KC now that daylight saving time is over

Early Sunday, Kansas City turned its clocks back one hour with the end of daylight saving time.

That means the sun is rising and setting an hour earlier than it did just last week.

The time change, which begins each spring and ends each fall, left some wondering what time the sun will be setting now.

Sunsets aren’t done changing — they will continue getting earlier into December. In just a few weeks, sunset time in Kansas City will be earlier than 5 p.m. That means you may be leaving work to a colorful sky and a darkening parking lot.

Here’s when the sun will rise and set in the Kansas City area over the next 10 days.

Sunrise and sunset times in KC

Wednesday, Nov. 8 - 6:53 a.m. sunrise, 5:10 p.m. sunset

Thursday, Nov. 9 - 6:54 a.m. sunrise, 5:09 p.m. sunset

Friday, Nov. 10 - 6:55 a.m. sunrise, 5:08 p.m. sunset

Saturday, Nov. 11 - 6:56 a.m. sunrise, 5:07 p.m. sunset

Sunday, Nov. 12 - 6:57 a.m. sunrise, 5:06 p.m. sunset

Monday, Nov. 13 - 6:59 a.m. sunrise, 5:05 p.m. sunset

Tuesday, Nov. 14 - 7:00 a.m. sunrise, 5:04 p.m. sunset

Wednesday, Nov. 15 - 7:01 a.m. sunrise, 5:04 p.m. sunset

Thursday, Nov. 16 - 7:02 a.m. sunrise, 5:03 p.m. sunset

Friday, Nov. 17 - 7:03 a.m. sunrise, 5:02 p.m. sunset

When will the sun set before 5 p.m. in Kansas City?

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, the sun will set in Kansas City at 4:59 p.m. For the two days prior, sunset will be at exactly 5 p.m.

Sunset times will then continue to move earlier through the rest of November and early December, with the earliest sunset time at 4:55 p.m.

This sunset time will last 11 days, from Saturday, Dec. 2 through Tuesday, Dec. 12.

When will Kansas City’s sunset times start getting later again?

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, Kansas City’s sunset times will start getting later again. The sun will set at 4:56 on that day, and sunset times will move progressively later for the rest of the year.

However, the shortest day of the year won’t occur until the winter solstice on Thursday, Dec. 21. That’s because Kansas City’s sunrise times will also be shifting later throughout the month, reducing the amount of daylight time in the metro.

Do you have more questions about seasonal changes happening in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.