Sunrise Shares Holdings Ltd.'s (Catalist:581) Shares Climb 32% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

Those holding Sunrise Shares Holdings Ltd. (Catalist:581) shares would be relieved that the share price has rebounded 32% in the last thirty days, but it needs to keep going to repair the recent damage it has caused to investor portfolios. But not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 39% in the last twelve months.

Since its price has surged higher, Sunrise Shares Holdings may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 32.4x, since almost half of all companies in Singapore have P/E ratios under 10x and even P/E's lower than 6x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

For example, consider that Sunrise Shares Holdings' financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Sunrise Shares Holdings?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Sunrise Shares Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 32% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 71% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 1.8% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

In light of this, it's alarming that Sunrise Shares Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

Sunrise Shares Holdings' P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Sunrise Shares Holdings currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Sunrise Shares Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 3 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

