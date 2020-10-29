Sunrise road rage turns to murder, police say. The suspect is still on the loose

Sunrise police are looking for a person they say killed a 21-year-old in a Friday shooting.

Just before 2 a.m., Sunrise police were called to a shooting at a 7-11 at 9998 Sunset Strip, police said. Officers found Tarrence Geter, 21, in the passenger seat of a pickup truck with a gunshot wound to his head.

Sunrise Fire Rescue took Geter to Broward General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe Geter was riding in the truck with his friend and co-worker, who was driving. They were going north on Hiatus Road and “accidentally” cut in front of an unknown person’s car, which is reported to be a newer model pickup truck.

The suspect then began following them and at the 4400 block of Nob Hill road fired multiple shots. One of the rounds went through the back window and struck Geter in the head, police say.

Geter’s friend sped off to the 7-11 and called for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sunrise Police Department at (954) 764-4357 or Detective Michelle Gindlesperger at (954) 746-3564 or Detective Robert Milien at (954) 3693.