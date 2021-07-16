Sunny Leone Denies Being Associated With Kannada Film Cottonpete Gate; Calls It 'Fake News'
There were reports that Sunny Leone will be seen in a special song in the Kannada film Cottonpete Gate. But the actress has rubbished the claims saying it's fake news.
Sorry this is Misinformation: I have nothing to do with the film Cottonpete Gate--- #FAKENEWS
— sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) July 16, 2021
