Sunny Leone Denies Being Associated With Kannada Film Cottonpete Gate; Calls It 'Fake News'

The Canadian Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Canada coach John Herdman is happy to see the back of Haiti. But now the degree of difficulty increases for Canada at the Gold Cup. The Canadian men dispatched a COVID-depleted but determined Haiti side 4-1 Thursday, all but securing a berth in the CONCACAF championship quarterfinals. The U.S. defeated Martinique 6-1 later Thursday, ensuring both North American teams advance to the knockout round ahead of their match Sunday to decide who finishes atop Group B. It marks the fir