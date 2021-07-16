Sunny Leone Denies Being Associated With Kannada Film Cottonpete Gate; Calls It 'Fake News'

Team Latestly

There were reports that Sunny Leone will be seen in a special song in the Kannada film Cottonpete Gate. But the actress has rubbished the claims saying it's fake news.

Also Read | Sunny Leone’s Smoking Hot Pics From Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Photoshoot Over the Years; See Bold PHOTOS

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories