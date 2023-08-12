Sunny Edwards: IBF champion will fight American Jesse Rodriguez in world unification bout on 16 December

Sunny Edwards (left) beat Andres Campos by unanimous decision in his most recent IBF flyweight title defence on 10 June

Great Britain's Sunny Edwards will fight American Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez in a world flyweight unification championship bout on 16 December in Arizona.

IBF champion Edwards has been chasing a unification bout since first winning his world title in 2021.

Edwards, 27, was ringside for Anthony Joshua's fight in London to announce the bout.

"Rodriguez should be here now. I know he's running scared," Edwards said.

"His world title reign is over."

Edwards is unbeaten in 20 fights and signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom earlier this year as Rodriguez was signed to the promotion.

The Englishman was victorious against Andres Campos in his promotional debut in June.

Rodriguez, 23, is considered one of the brightest talents in world boxing and was just 22 when he won his first world title.

The American is undefeated in 18 fights and has already won world titles in two weight divisions, super-flyweight and flyweight.

"I'm looking forward to being involved in one of the biggest flyweight world title fights in boxing history," said Edwards. "It's the real number one versus the real two."

Briton Sandy Ryan will also feature on the undercard at the Desert Diamond Arena as she looks to unify the welterweight division against Jessica McCaskill.

Ryan, 29, won the WBO title in April and aims to add McCaskill's WBA and WBC titles to her collection.

"This fight is everything to me, the level of it, the best versus the best in the welterweight division," said Ryan.

"I respect Jessica massively as a fighter and what she has done in the sport but it's definitely time for a new era and I believe I am that.

"It's my biggest fight and it's going to be in America, a place I've wanted to fight in since I turned pro.

"It's been a dream of mine so I can't wait to make my America debut and fight Jessica."