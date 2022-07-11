Sunny and 112: Northern California starts the week with more extreme heat in forecast

Extreme heat will return to Northern California on Monday, with some parts of the northern Sacramento Valley predicted to exceed 110 degrees by afternoon.

Sacramento is forecast to reach 104 degrees Monday before cooling to more seasonally normal mid-to-high 90s the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Downtown Sacramento heated up to 103 degrees Sunday.

The weather service has issued a heat advisory, in place 10 a.m. through 11 p.m. Monday, for portions of the Sacramento Valley north of Sacramento and Yolo counties.

Redding could hit 112 degrees and Chico could reach 106, forecasts show.

High heat will also extend into the Sierra Nevada mountains and foothills. South Lake Tahoe is forecast to warm to 88 degrees Monday, before cooling to about 80 degrees the remainder of this week, according to weather service forecasts.

Gusty evening winds are also expected Monday and Tuesday near the capital, with wind speeds up to 20 mph possible. Gusts that high following hot, dry conditions could produce wildfire risk, though no red flag warning or other fire weather advisory had been issued for Northern California as of Monday morning.

With summer weather arriving in full force, authorities have reported numerous confirmed or presumed drownings since July 4 weekend on Northern California waterways. Recent deaths include at least three drownings at Lake Berryessa; three deaths on the Delta of men attempting to save a juvenile from drowning; three deaths on the American River; and at least one on each of Folsom Lake and the Sacramento River, with the latter involving a scub diver.

Despite hot air temperatures, waterways continue to run cold and fast in early July. Weather officials urge people to wear life jackets.

Hot afternoon temperatures today with moderate to high heat risk. Practice heat safety this afternoon. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/utSKyMSlvV — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 11, 2022