The Sunniest Yellow Dresses For Spring

Alicia Lansom
Refinery 29 UK

Spring is synonymous with picnics in the park, sipping ice-cold sauvignon and enjoying your first overdone hot dog of the year. But with social distancing putting a temporary stop to our outdoor adventures, we’ve begun to look elsewhere for ways to get into the spring spirit. One proven method is to inject some sunshine into your wardrobe with the addition of the perfect yellow dress. Whether it's a puff-sleeved mini or a flowing maxi, a yellow dress has the power to instantly brighten your clothing rail as well as your overall mood.

Across the catwalks of SS20, yellow dresses made their mark with designers as far-ranging as Balmain and Bella Freud getting in on the action. While shapes and styles differed drastically, collections were united in their fondness for mustard, sherbet and chartreuse hues. At New York Fashion Week, Carolina Herrera gave the colour palette her seal of approval with a range of yellow floral designs, while Emilia Wickstead showed her love for pastel yellow with a plethora of puff-sleeved gowns at London Fashion Week.

The many iterations of yellow frock this season prove that the mood-boosting hue isn’t going anywhere fast, so you’ll be happy to know that we’ve compiled a list of the best that brands have to offer right now. From minis to maxis and everything in between, click through to find a spring-ready yellow dress for every occasion...

<br> <br> <strong>Topshop</strong> Yellow Prairie Mini Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.topshop.com/en/tsuk/product/yellow-prairie-mini-dress-9390586" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Topshop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Topshop</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Innika Choo</strong> Iva Gudtais Embroidered Linen-Gingham Mini Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Innika-Choo-Iva-Gudtais-embroidered-linen-gingham-mini-dress-1336264" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


<br> <br> <strong>H&M Plus</strong> A-Line Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_gb/productpage.0892794002.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">H&M</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Birdsong</strong> Gold Prairie Dress, $, available at <a href="https://birdsong.london/collections/dresses/products/gold-mini-prairie-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Birdsong" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Birdsong</a>


<br> <br> <strong>RIXO</strong> Lolita Floral Minidress, $, available at <a href="https://www.fwrd.com/product-rixo-lolita-dress-in-60s-floral/RIXF-WD86/?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Forward By Elyse Walker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Forward By Elyse Walker</a>


<br> <br> <strong>& Other Stories</strong> Midi Wrap Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_gbp/clothing/dresses/mini-dresses/product.midi-wrap-dress-yellow.0493460009.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">& Other Stories</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Gap</strong> Button-Front Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.gap.co.uk/gap/button-front-midi-dress/000541548002.html?ap=7&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI9OTO_73-6AIVia3tCh2MLAkEEAQYBSABEgKWlPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds&kwid=1&tid=gupl000197" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gap" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gap</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Reformation</strong> Nebraska Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.thereformation.com/products/nebraska-dress?color=Ochre" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reformation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Reformation</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Topshop</strong> Yellow Daisy Grandad Midi Shirt Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.topshop.com/en/tsuk/product/yellow-daisy-grandad-midi-shirt-dress-9785234" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Topshop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Topshop</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Hosbjerg</strong> Rina Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.zalando.co.uk/hosbjerg-rina-dress-day-dress-hox21c00j-a11.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zalando" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zalando</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Batsheva</strong> Delsy Floral Print Belted Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.brownsfashion.com/uk/shopping/batsheva-delsy-floral-print-belted-dress-14656074" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Browns" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Browns</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Free People</strong> Beach Club Maxi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.freepeople.com/uk/shop/beach-club-maxi-dress/?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Free People</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Faithfull the Brand</strong> Evelyn Floral-Print Crepe Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/faithfull-the-brand/evelyn-floral-print-crepe-midi-dress/1193934" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Net-A-Porter</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Coach</strong> Sleeveless Dot Print V-Neck Dress, $, available at <a href="https://uk.coach.com/coach-sleeveless-dot-print-v-neck-dress/1169.html?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coach" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Coach</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Monki</strong> Floral Maxi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.monki.com/en_gbp/clothing/dresses/product.sheer-maxi-dress-yellow.0862824001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monki" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monki</a>


<br> <br> <strong>H&M</strong> Cotton Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_gb/productpage.0877773003.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">H&M</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Mango</strong> Button Shirt Dress, $, available at <a href="https://shop.mango.com/gb/women/dresses-short/button-shirt-dress_67032006.html?c=15&utm_term=670320062115006&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIiumhqqOB6QIVw7TtCh3zDwMgEAQYASABEgLt9fD_BwE&mkwid=s_dc&pcrid=271028625760&slid&talla=21&pgrid=62385541624&ptaid=pla-734822485346&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mango</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Free People</strong> I'm Still Obsessed Sleeveless Mini Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.freepeople.com/uk/shop/im-still-obsessed-sleeveless-mini-dress/?category=SEARCHRESULTS&color=023&searchparams=q%3Dyellow%2520dress&type=REGULAR&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Free People</a>


<br> <br> <strong>9seed</strong> St. Tropez Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.shopbop.com/tropez-dress-9seed/vp/v=1/1551159900.htm?fm=search-viewall-shopbysize&os=false&ref_=SB_PLP_NB_50" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shopbop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shopbop</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Monki</strong> Oversized T-shirt Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.monki.com/en_gbp/clothing/dresses/product.oversized-t-shirt-dress-yellow.0860890003.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monki" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monki</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Warehouse</strong> Lace Tiered Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.warehouse.co.uk/gb/clothing/dresses/lace-tiered-dress/037725.html?dwvar_037725_color=82&cgid=dresses" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Warehouse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Warehouse</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Ghost</strong> Eliza Dress Micro Ditsy Yellow, $, available at <a href="https://www.ghost.co.uk/eliza-dress1-df49bk-y05" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ghost" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ghost</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Whistles</strong> Tie Back Maxi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.whistles.com/product/tie-back-maxi-dress-31492.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Whistles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Whistles</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Reformation</strong> Hamlet Split-Side Silk-Satin Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/reformation-hamlet-split-side-silk-satin-midi-dress_R00098329/?previewAttribute=OCHRE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selfridges" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Selfridges</a>


<br> <br> <strong>Mara Hoffman</strong> Violet Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.shopbop.com/violet-dress-mara-hoffman/vp/v=1/1552623172.htm?extid=affprg_linkshare_SB-z1KL9yrNyf4&cvosrc=affiliate.linkshare.z1KL9yrNyf4&affuid=0-gbdfK4O-1btPQ-gSH_ggfMaraHoffmfcApAcClDr17881486-aoTjZ.1izgH7&sharedid=42352&subid1=z1KL9yrNyf4-BVMtSG3gQOuhAlXjOj3mOA#modesens=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shopbop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shopbop</a>


