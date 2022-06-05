Sunless tans: 10 of the best products

Funmi Fetto
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Artem Furman/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Artem Furman/Getty Images

I used to have a lot of issues with “fake tan” products. Many people of colour love a tan, but would also like options that don’t destroy their skin health in pursuit of it. But formulations were never created to include darker skin tones. Regardless, fake tans were plagued with downsides. My white friends had numerous (read: horror) professional spray-tan stories that all ended with them looking like Lucozade and smelling like cheap biscuits. Self-tanning also had “potential to go wrong” written all over it – and it usually did. As summer neared, streaky, patchy faces and bodies became ubiquitous. It shouldn’t surprise us. Has the word “fake” ever had positive connotations? Thankfully, the category has had an overhaul. Newer formulations are teeming with skin-friendly ingredients, are easier to apply and no longer smell like something you would dip in your tea. Products are also more inclusive – Isle of Paradise is particularly brilliant across skin tones, adding a rich, healthy glow more akin to your natural shade than that of a cantaloupe. Amanda Harrington (body painter to the stars) once told me that the purpose of these products is not to make you three shades darker, but to give your skin a “boost”. The terminology has also changed. It’s now called a “sunless tan”.

1. Amanda Harrington Tonal Tan Drops £26, amandaharrington.com
2. Institut Esthederm Self-Tanning Face Cream £24.80, lookfantastic.com
3.Trish McEvoy Instant Solutions Tanning Drops £37, libertylondon.com
4. Dr Sebagh Self-Tanning Drops £35, drsebagh.com
5. Sisley Self-Tanning Hydrating Facial Skin Care £104, spacenk.com
6. Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster for Body £28, clarins.co.uk
7. Dior Bronze Liquid Sun Self-Tanning Water £45, selfridges.com
8. Tan- Luxe the Water, Hydrating Tanning Water £34, tan-luxe.com
9. Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Oil Mist £21.95, boots.com
10. Three Warriors Gradual Tan £34.99, feelunique.com

Follow Funmi on Twitter @FunmiFetto

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos on playoff star power: 'We don't care who who's playing who'

    Steven Stamkos says that while star matchups like Connor McDavid & Nathan MacKinnon are good for the growth of the game, winning is all that matters for the Tampa Bay Lightning at this time of year.

  • Avalanche emerge from Game 1 chaos to take wild series-opener over Oilers

    Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.

  • Eight is Enough: Twins dump Blue Jays 9-3 to end Toronto's eight-game win streak

    TORONTO — For a few innings Friday night, it looked like the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays were going to have a back-and-forth slugfest with the ball carrying in the spring air at Rogers Centre. The Minnesota bullpen had other plans, completely shutting down the Toronto offence to help end the Blue Jays' eight-game winning streak. Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda hit two homers apiece and Byron Buxton added a two-run shot as Minnesota dumped Toronto 9-3. Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez gave

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • Canadian soccer team tweaking play ahead of World Cup in Qatar

    VANCOUVER — With Canada's spot at the 2022 World Cup clinched, the men's national soccer team is looking at how it can tweak its game before taking the field in Qatar. The team came together in Vancouver this week, where it will host Panama in a friendly match on Sunday. The Canadians want to get results and see good performances during the current international window, said defender Alistair Johnston, but they're also working on how they want to play when the World Cup begins in November. “We u

  • No saddle, no helmet, just a determination to reach the finish line: A glimpse at Indian Horse Relay

    "North America's original extreme sport," as it's known in some circles, has taken off in Canada in recent years. It's called Indian Horse Relay racing, and Jay Peeaychew knows a thing or two about it. The member of Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan is enjoying his fifth year as a relay racer. The 18-year-old was introduced to the sport by an uncle when he was just 14, and he's stayed on track with it ever since. "It's a tough sport, it takes a lot of courage and braveness in you," Peeayc

  • Kid Line helping Rangers get first series lead this playoffs

    The New York Rangers’ third line has been making valuable contributions all season, and the trio’s success in Game 1 against Tampa Bay is a big reason the team finally has a lead during a postseason series. Dubbed ‘The Kid Line’ because of their ages — Filip Chytil is 22, Alexis Lafrenière 20 and Kaapo Kakko 21 — the three combined for five points in New York's 6-2 victory Wednesday night in the series opener. Now they'll look to keep it going when the Rangers host the Lightning in Game 2 on Fri

  • Kudermetova causes stir at French Open with 'unsportsmanlike' timeout

    The Russian player has been called out over the questionable moment in her French Open quarter-final.

  • Blue Jays designate Ryan Borucki for assignment amid struggles

    Ryan Borucki's time with the Blue Jays appears to be over.

  • Vasilevskiy, Shesterkin highlight Lightning-Rangers matchup

    Andrei Vasilevskiy has won a Vezina Trophy and two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Igor Shesterkin is a finalist for the Vezina this year as he leads the New York Rangers in their pursuit of their first championship since 1994 and second in 82 years. The Russian goalies will be front and center as the two-time defending champion Lightning and never-say-die Rangers meet in the Eastern Conference finals, beginning Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. “I think it's unanimous they're

  • Toronto Blue Jays place left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on 15-day injured list

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to left forearm inflammation. He was the starter in Toronto's 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night but was pulled after four innings. Ryu allowed four hits and two earned runs over a 58-pitch appearance. Ryu, who was out for almost a month earlier this season with the same forearm issue, is in the third year of a US$80-million, four-year contract. The 35-year-old South Korean

  • Borjan, Buchanan, Charron named Canada Soccer's top players for May

    Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan and Samuel Charron have been named Canada Soccer’s top players for the month for May. Borjan, a goalkeeper from Hamilton, helped Red Star Belgrade clinch a fifth Serbian league title in a row. He scored on a penalty in added time in Red Star's 3-1 season-ending win over FK Voždovac on May 22. Borjan helped Red Star win their second Serbian Cup in a row four days later with a 2-1 win over FK Partizan. Buchanan, a centre back from Brampton, Ont., won her fifth UEFA

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

  • Report: Raptors' OG Anunoby linked to Jazz, Blazers in potential trade talks

    Some rival executives reportedly think Anunoby is displeased with his role on the Raptors.

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at t

  • NHL playoffs: Lightning-Rangers series features goalie showdown for the ages

    The top two goalies in the world going toe-to-toe is just one of the juicy storylines to watch as the Lightning square off with the Rangers.

  • Veteran receiver Banks picking up things quickly with Toronto Argonauts

    GUELPH, Ont. — Brandon Banks is a very fast learner. Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has been very impressed with how quickly Banks has picked up the offence during training camp. Banks is in his first year with the Argonauts after eight seasons with the arch-rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "It's a complicated offence and it takes guys some time but Brandon picked it up Day 1," Dinwiddie said Tuesday. "Brandon has been pretty impressive, he's got that juice . . . I've been pretty pleased with Speed

  • McDavid on Game 1: 'Just not good enough'

    Connor McDavid says the Oilers weren't good enough from the start in Game 1 of their Western Conference Final series with the Colorado Avalanche.

  • Brandon teen starts Manitoba's first all-female cricket team

    One high school girl's dream grew into the first all-female cricket team in Manitoba, thanks to a group of like-minded teenagers from Brandon. Mahee Patel grew up playing the sport with her family and decided to try and recruit girls at the Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School where she's a student. Patel says she was pleasantly surprised by the response. "I had no faith that more than like three girls would join. But it turns out a lot of them did," Patel said. On Saturday the Crocus Plains