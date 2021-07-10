Sunil Grover Hints at Returning to Kapil Sharma Show, Says He 'Misses' Playing Gutthi

Sunil Grover has said that he won’t mind collaborating with Kapil Sharma again after their infamous fallout. The actor-comedian has also hinted at his possible return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil became a household name after playing Gutthi on Comedy Nights With Kapil. Later, when the show was switched to another channel as The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil continued his magic as Rinku Bhabhi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati.

Talking to Etimes, the comedian has said that he still has the suits, saris, blouses, and accessories in his cupboard, and whenever he misses his characters, he just goes to his cupboard and looks at them. “When everybody in my home sleeps, I sometimes put those clothes on and take a trip down nostalgia lane… I have some great memories of working on the show and it has given me a lot. As far as collaborating with Kapil (Sharma) is concerned, why not? If I am offered a great concept, I will take it up,” Sunil said.

The public spat between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover in 2017 had created a rift between both of them. Reportedly, Sunil had alleged that Kapil misbehaved and attacked him onboard a flight. Since then, the two have not been seen together in Kapil Sharma’s celebrity chat shows.

The 2017 alleged brawl became a flashpoint in their friendship, and Sunil left the show abruptly. But recent reports indicated that Sunil could be seen in the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show which has been delayed due to the second Covid-19 wave.

On the work front, Sunil Grover was recently seen in Sunflower. He also played a pivotal role in the controversial web series Tandav. The Amazon Prime Video political drama was accused of hurting religious sentiments, and the producers were even served legal notices.

