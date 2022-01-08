Suni Lee's Interracial Relationship Receives "So Much Hate"

Suni Lee has officially changed her relationship status to "taken." However, upon going public on Instagram and TikTok last month, the Olympic gold medalist experienced yet another form of racism when she started to receive hate comments.

Lee's boyfriend Jaylin Smith, who is a freshman football player at the University of Southern California, also posted photos of him and his girlfriend on his account. Unlike the Olympian athlete, Smith's comment section was full of love and support.

“I know that Sunisa will be judged by certain eyes in the Hmong Community because her man is Black. LOVE is LOVE, no matter what race or gender you are. Keep doing you QUEEN,” user @alixphom shared in her TikTok caption. The 18-year-old gymnast came across the supportive short clip and said, "This makes me so happy. I’ve received so much hate." She added: "They support me when it’s beneficial for them never when it comes to my happiness. Thank you!"

Since then, Lee has turned off the comment section of her post with Smith.