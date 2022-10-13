Suni Lee 'Still Making a Decision' on If She'll Be Back for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee is taking it "day by day" as she decides if she'll make a return to the mat for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 19-year-old gymnast, who was the first Hmong-American to represent America in the Olympics, made waves in 2020 when she brought home the gold medal for U.S. women's gymnastics during the individual all-around, a competition determining the best overall gymnast.

In an interview with PEOPLE at the Annual Salute To Women In Sports Awards Gala, Lee said it feels great to be a role model for aspiring athletes.

"That's kind of the goal, I think, to be an inspiration to others. And because growing up, I never really had somebody that looked like me, I guess, competing at the Olympics, and it's great to be somebody that can make such a big impact on others."

The gala, which took place Wednesday night, was spearheaded by the Women's Sports Foundation, whose mission is to be an ally, advocate and catalyst for tomorrow's leaders. "We exist to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life," the foundation's website says.

When asked what she hopes to see accomplished in sports equality in the future, Lee says "I definitely think this is just the beginning. We're just finally starting to break through I almost feel like. So I think in the future, women are going to be greater than ever and it's exciting to see."

The gymnast — who now competes for Auburn University — says she is still figuring out whether or not she will be returning to the Olympics in 2024. "I don't know. Yeah, I'm still making a decision," Lee tells PEOPLE. "I'm definitely starting to take it day by day, just trying to figure out what I want to do, and yeah, hopefully."

In the meantime, Lee is lighting up the floor (and beams, and vault) at Auburn.

"College has been amazing. It's been super fun," Lee says. "Having teammates, being somewhat normal is absolutely amazing. I mean, I'm not used to it, so it's definitely been a transition."

Among her numerous accolades, Lee was also a semifinalist in the last season of Dancing with the Stars. When asked who she is rooting for this season, Lee showed her support for her previous dance partner, Sasha Farber.

"Definitely Sasha," Lee says. "I love Sasha. Sasha and Selma. I love them so much. I've talked to them. Sasha talks to me every single day, so yeah, I'm rooting for them. I love them."