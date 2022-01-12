Suni Lee on Her Go-To Street Style, Designing a PrettyLittleThing Collab and Ignoring the Haters

Suni Lee for PrettyLittleThing

You heard it here first: Suni's Lee's first-ever fashion collaboration is a perfect 10.0.

The Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast, 18, teamed up with PrettyLittleThing to design an athleticwear collection that's so versatile, it can take you from doing backbends to out to brunch.

"I've been a longtime customer of PrettyLittleThing, so to be able to design a collection with them is pretty surreal. I was involved from the beginning to the end! I wanted to make sure my style was captured in the designs," says Lee, who created sculpting sports bras and leggings, velour tracksuits, sporty sweats and more. "[It is] like the best feeling."

Since the entire collection is reflective of Lee's personal style, it's hard for her to pick one favorite piece. But no matter what she puts on, the gymnast always feels her best wearing the line.

"I feel powerful, confident, unstoppable and completely myself when I wear the collection," Lee says. "I love everything about it and couldn't be happier with what we designed."

When she's not trainining in the gym, Lee likes to keep her everyday look pretty casual. "Nike Dunks, my new PrettyLittleThing x Suni Lee Sweatpants and matching hoodie with a crop top is forever my go to look! Plus my hair in soft curls and nails done," she says.

And for those wondering, picking a leotard for a big gymnastics competition isn't much different than getting dressed for a normal day, Lee says.

"I love being fashionable whether I'm on the beam or hanging out, so it's so fun for me to pick out my leotard for competitions. The same goes for my workout and street style looks," she says.

Lee's acrylic manicure (one of the most talked-about beauty moments of the Summer 2020 Games) has also become a signature part of her style. "Fun fact, my sister did them for me before I went to the Olympics! I guess they were my good luck charm. It wasn't easy [doing gymnastics with them] but they are me," she says.

As for other gymnasts who want to flip and fly with long acrylic nails? Lee says, "Rock them with confidence and just know you'll likely break them!"

Since returning from Tokyo with Olympic medals, including the coveted All-Around Gold, Lee's catapaulted into global stardom, which she says still comes as quite the adjustment.

"[It's challenging] having my every move judged and people thinking they know me and what I'm going through. Instagram is a highlight reel, but at the end of the day I'm an 18 year old girl whose life was changed overnight," she explain.

"But I still have feelings and I'm still human! Words hurt," Lee says. "I've tried to not read into negativity and only focus on all the kindness I receive, because I really do have the kindest followers and fans in the world."

Now, after completing an impressive performance on Dancing with the Stars (Lee finished in fifth place) and having a glamorous night at the 2021 Met Gala, Lee is focused on soaking up every moment of her college experience at Auburn University.

"I love it!" she says. "It's been so fun to be on campus and doing 'college things' while also keeping up with gymnastics and working. [It's] the best of both worlds."