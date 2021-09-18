SUNGZU Announces SKA Series: SKA1000-T & SKA1500-T - the Safest and Most Reliable Power Station

Featured Image for SUNGZU

HONG KONG, Sept. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, 2017 report, in the US only power outages grew ten times more common from the mid-1980s to 2012. From 2003 to 2012, weather-related outages doubled, lasting 49 minutes to 4 hours on average.

In the same way when purchasing insurance or stock up on everyday essentials, a backup source of power is necessary for when unexpected things happen. Power has ultimately become a precious commodity to us.

SUNGZU has a decade-long history of developing, designing, and producing innovative portable power stations and solar products, with a vast supply chain channel around the world.

Sungzu's new SKA series (SKA1000-T & SKA1500-T) are powerful portable power stations that are composed of high-efficiency battery pack modules and LifePO4 batteries. With 1075WH and 1382WH battery capacity respectively, the SKA series have a life cycle of 6000 times, and a night light system that automatically lights up the unit with a simple touch. These compact stations are constructed with high-strength aluminum alloy casing that is highly resistant to accidents.

SUMMARY OF KEY FEATURES:

Lithium iron phosphate batteries are one of the safest batteries options on the market.

Durability: The SKA1000-T & SKA1500-T stations have one of the longest service life in the niche, 6000 times. With SUNGZU leading BMS technology the power station can maintain 90% of its capacity after a year of full charge. The units can last up to 15 years of continuous operation.

Strong casing: The SKA is constructed with a high-strength aluminum alloy casing. The front and rear plastic shells are made of fire-proof industrial plastic materials with high hardness and flame retardancy.

Resist extreme temperatures: the station can function without interruption when under extreme conditions, 122°F to -4°F

Highest safety & quality control short circuit protection, overcurrent protection, overheating protection, over-voltage protection, overcharging protection.

Email: sales019@sungzu.com

Website: https://igg.me/at/sungzu-powerstation

