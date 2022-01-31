Sundridge pauses heritage designation

4 min read

Two new developments have stalled the effort by Sundridge council to see the oldest building in the municipality receive a heritage designation. The owner of the building and the land has hired a law firm objecting to the designation and second, council now wants to engage the public in an online survey to see how residents feel about the project. Before deciding on the survey route, council was considering hiring a consultant who would have completed a Cultural Heritage Evaluation Report as well as serve notice of intent that the municipality was pursuing a heritage designation at a cost not exceeding $5,000. The building council has been eyeing was built in 1881 andsits on Highway 124, which runs through the community. Over the years the building became known as The Castle. It was last used as a restaurant and is now empty. Non-Profit Organization for Almaguin Housing (NOAH) owns the building and land. It was Coun. Steve Hicks who suggested slowing down the heritage designation process because he thought that over the years “the building has been possibly neglected.” Hicks said pursuing the designation 10 or 20 years earlier might have been more appropriate but given the possible current state of the building he said “I'm not convinced this is something we should be instituting.” All councillors were on board with gauging the public's sentiment on the project with Coun. Barbara Belrose saying this approach made more sense rather than first spending $5,000 on a consultant only to find that few residents like the idea. The online survey will include information like the cost to pursue heritage designation and what the designation means for the building, the municipality and the owner. Although not online yet, the survey will be able to receive public responses for five days once it becomes available. Council's decision to table hiring a consultant and gauge public interest coincides with the municipality receiving a letter from the law firm Barriston Law of Huntsville, which represents NOAH and is objecting to the designation. A partner with the firm, Sarah Hahn, who represents Barriston in municipal issues, says although Sundridge considers the building a landmark, she adds no details are provided to support that assertion. Hahn also says NOAH is confident the building does not meet any of the requirements in order to receive heritage designation. Among the requirements are that the property has a design or physical value that would make it rare or unique and has a high degree of craftsmanship. Another requirement is that it has historical value with a significance to the community and also has contextual value where it supports the character of an area and is historically linked to the surroundings. In her letter, Hahn says consultants have told NOAH the building is unsafe, and needs a new furnace, roof, new plumbing and electrical and is also in need of a new sewer line. Additionally, the bricks on the exterior are punctuated with holes. The Sundridge-Strong Fire Department also identified several safety issues in a report last August that include the ceiling of the bar when it was used as a restaurant has water damage that must be repaired to ensure proper fire separation. Hahn says NOAH bought the building in a state of disrepair and does not have the ability to bring it into compliance. As an alternative, NOAH offered to sell the building to the municipality, but the municipality responded it was not interested in buying the property. Hahn writes that if the municipality continues to pursue a heritage designation for the building and ultimately passes a bylaw to that effect, that will trigger an appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal. Hahn says NOAH is “confident that a hearing before the Ontario Land Tribunal will find in their favour.” Hahn acknowledges the building may be nostalgic for some people, but adds it “does not meet the criteria for designation.” NOAH is a non-profit affordable housing organization and says it's improper the municipality would want its client to restore the building in order to meet the objective but at the same time refuses to buy the property. One of the steps a municipality has to take when pursuing a heritage designation is the property has to be registered on both the municipal and provincial registers. In her letter, Hahn demands the municipality remove the building from the registry. During the council meeting where members were debating using a survey to gauge public interest, Mayor Lyle Hall indicated that if the survey results showed little support, town council could always end the effort. A portion of the land where the building sits has also been identified by NOAH as a site for a future 50-unit seniors building. In an earlier report to council, NOAH would demolish three existing buildings on the land to make way for the seniors facility and leave the 1881 building standing. Heritage designations limit what owners can do to buildings including preventing them from tearing the structures down.

Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Rocco Frangione, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The North Bay Nugget

