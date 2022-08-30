Sundridge may put up bike racks downtown

Bicycle racks may be coming to the Village of Sundridge's downtown.

Staff have been directed to look into their pricing after the town council discussed a letter from local resident Caroline Miller requesting the municipality consider putting up racks.

Miller told the council she regularly rides her bike downtown and puts the goods she buys in saddle bags tied to her bicycle.

She told the council having bike racks helps riders lock up their bicycles while they do their shopping.

Miller added the Foodland grocery store and the library both have bike racks.

She asked the council to consider putting racks either at the post office or nearby pharmacy.

“It's not a big expense,” said Coun. Fraser Williamson.

“We can easily get bike racks. They will also encourage people to get out and exercise.”

Coun. Enzo Seca agreed.

Seca added the racks weren't to prevent bicycle thefts but rather they're “somewhere to put your bike so it doesn't fall down.”

Council supports Miller's suggestion and staff will next price the racks and see what works best for the municipality.

Staff is expected to report back to council at the Sept. 14 meeting with prices and various styles.

Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

