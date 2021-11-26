Sundridge council discusses creating a skateboard park

The pursuit of a skateboard park is back on Sundridge council's radar.

Coun. Barbara Belrose raised the issue at the Nov. 24 council meeting, saying the current youth project at Edgar Street Park has a full-sized basketball court for older kids and an extensive playground for the younger set. “That's fine, but there's this group in the middle that loves to skateboard and that's missing,” Belrose said. Belrose said skateboard enthusiasts currently use the local Royal Bank property, but said their presence at the site “is not appreciated” and that they cause problems by being there. “We need to revisit and look at a skateboard park and build something the kids can enjoy,” Belrose said. The last time aSundridge considered a skateboard park was about 10 years ago. No one from the present council sat on council at that time. Belrose said about $10,000 was raised at the time, but that's as far as the fundraising got. Mayor Lyle Hall said it was his understanding that the $10,000 was rolled into the municipality's coffers, meaning it is gone. No one was against creating a skateboard park but Coun. Steve Hicks said it wasn't going to be a cheap process. He cited the $50,000 skateboard park that opened earlier this year in South River. Hicks made it clear he was not diminishing South River's accomplishment because the municipality had a plan and pursued it. But Hicks questioned whether a $50,000 skateboard park would even be close to enough money for Sundridge His big concern was that Sundridge builds a skateboard park that's too small in scale and then it will rarely be used. “So in addition to finding a location, money is going to be a problem,” Hicks said. He added he's not one to take half steps and used the basketball court currently under construction as an example. The original proposal called for a half-sized court but council agreed with community comments that there was value in putting up a full-sized court and also adding lights for night-time play. “That was the right way to go and it's the same with the skateboard park,” Hicks said. Hicks said the area has a history of not spending enough money on good ideas. “And then it ends up not being the attraction we wanted it to be,” he said. “I'm an all-in guy, but it comes at a price.” Coun. Fraser Williamson suggested looking into whether government grants are available for a skateboard park. Belrose was confident they exist. On a possible location, Deputy Mayor Shawn Jackson suggested the facility could be situated on a dead-end street. Hall added there are several potential sites at their disposal. Hall also suggested the municipality should wait until the Edgar Street Park project is completed next year before adding another project, “otherwise we put too much pressure on staff.” Council agreed to wait but also endorsed a motion that staff will investigate the cost of a skateboard park and report back to council. With the South River skateboard park, the South River Lions Club took up the challenge to make the facility a reality after years of false starts in the community. It led the fundraising drive and was also responsible for laying down the park's concrete pad. Council adopted the suggestion of skateboard enthusiast Zachery Wilson of Machar to build a modest park. South River clerk administrator Don McArthur told The Nugget at the time trying to construct a more complex facility would put the starting price tag at around $250,000 - well beyond the municipality’s means to raise. McArthur said South River decided not to apply for any grants or other government funding because they would take a long time to approve. After waiting so many years for a skateboard park, the decision was made to pursue the project without government assistance.

Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

