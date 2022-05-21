Sunderland vs Wycombe live stream: How can I watch League One play-off final live on TV in UK today?

(Getty Images)

Sunderland will be desperate to finally secure a return to the Championship when they face Wycombe in the League One play-off final this afternoon.

After relegation in 2018, it’s been four long years in England’s third tier for Sunderland and they get their latest attempt at promotion at Wembley against a Wycombe side very familiar with this stage.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side went up to the Championship via the play-off final two seasons ago, before finishing 22nd and getting relegated in the club’s first ever campaign in the second division.

They’re looking to return at the first time of asking - it promises to be an incredibly tight affair, potentially extending beyond 90 minutes.

Sunderland have been given an extra 2,500 tickets, due to Wycombe not selling out their allocation, meaning there will be more than 46,000 Black Cats fans at Wembley.

How to watch Sunderland vs Wycombe

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HD. Kick-off comes at 3pm BST from Wembley.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game via the Sky Go App.