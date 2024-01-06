Sunderland v Newcastle LIVE: FA Cup result and reaction as Alexander Isak sends Magpies through

(REUTERS)

Newcastle advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a professional and dominant performance against Sunderland in the Tyne-Wear derby at ths Stadium of Light.

Fielding a strong team after three successive defeats, the Magpies started on the front foot creating a chance for Sean Longstaff inside the opening two minutes. Anthony Pattinson kept out the shot but the visitors never looked back. Twice more Longstaff had opportunities to score but the opener came from an own-goal as Dan Ballard deflected Joelinton’s pass into his own net.

That sent Newcastle ahead before the break but Sunderland were unable to respond. Immediately after the restart Miguel Almiron picked Pierre Ekwah’s pocket to set up Alexander Isak for the second and from there it was plain sailing. A late penalty was converted by Isak who bagged a brace and secured the victory for Eddie Howe’s men.

Relive the action from the FA Cup below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Sunderland vs Newcastle LIVE

Newcastle defeat Sunderland 3-0 in the FA Cup third round

Hosts came under fire for decorating bar in Newcastle colours before the match

90’ GOAL! - Isak converts from the spot (SUN 0-3 NEW)

88’ PENALTY! - Gordon brought down by Ballard in the box (SUN 0-2 NEW)

73’ SAVE! - Dubravka leaps to his right to palm away Pritchard’s shto (SUN 0-2 NEW)

46’ GOAL! - Isak scores immediately after the break (SUN 0-2 NEW)

35’ GOAL! - Ballard deflects a pass into his own goal (SUN 0-1 NEW)

33’ CHANCE! - Longstaff blasts over the crossbar (SUN 0-0 NEW)

2’ SAVE! - Patterson denies Longstaff from close range (SUN 0-0 NEW)

Sunderland AFC 0 - 3 Newcastle United FC

FT Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle

14:51 , Mike Jones

(REUTERS)

(PA)

(PA)

Full-time! Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle

14:42 , Mike Jones

90+5 mins: There goes the final whistle. Newcastle were dominant and focused. They needed to win today and have performed like a Premier League side against lower league opposition.

They had possession, took their chances and left Sunderland with very few opportunities to score. The opening goal was a stroke of good fortune but from there Newcastle never left the host with a chance of getting back into the match.

Story continues

They’re heading into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle

14:39 , Mike Jones

90+1 mins: There are a few minutes of stoppage time to plsy so Eddie Howe makes a bunch of changes including the introductions of Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett who get a run out.

GOAL! Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle (Isak, 90’)⚽️

14:38 , Mike Jones

90 mins: Alexander Isak steps up for Newcastle and takes the spot kick. He’s calm and composed as he nestles the ball into the bottom left hand corner.

That secures Newcastle a spot in the next round.

Penalty! Sunderland 0-2 Newcastle

14:36 , Mike Jones

88 mins: Things are going bad to worse for Sunderland.

Tiredness plays its part as Gordon receives the ball and nips into the box. Ballard is slow to react and takes him out for a clear penalty.

Sunderland 0-2 Newcastle

14:35 , Mike Jones

86 mins: Time is ticking away for Sunderland now. 2-0 isn’t a terrible result for them against Premier League opposition but there was hope before the match that they could get a positive result out of this match today.

Eddie Howe will be very pleased. Newcastle are going to get their first win of 2024. Four minutes plus stoppage time to play.

Sunderland 0-2 Newcastle

14:32 , Mike Jones

83 mins: Sunderland just haven’t had the quality to really challenge this impressive Newcastle side. The Magpies have controlled the game from the get go and haven’t seemed troubled at any point in all truth.

Sunderland 0-2 Newcastle

14:27 , Mike Jones

80 mins: Kieran Trippier lifts the Newcastle free kick into the box but a strong header from Aji Alese nods the ball away. Newcastle recover it and come down the right side.

It’s slipped into the box for Anthony Gordon who runs onto the ball and drills a shot wide of the far post.

Sunderland 0-2 Newcastle

14:26 , Mike Jones

76 mins: After Lewis Miley gives the ball away cheaply Dan Burn recovers it and threads a pass to Anthony Gordon on the counter attack.

Luke O’Nien comes across to cover and clatters Gordon to the ground. He takes the resultant booking with a nod of acknowledgement.

Sunderland 0-2 Newcastle

14:22 , Mike Jones

73 mins: Save!

Pritchard is given time and space to run at Newcastle and he does so with aplomb. When he gets to the edge of the box he hits it with the outside of his right foot and and forces Dubravka to leap to his right and palm the ball away.

That effort has reignited the hopes of the Sunderland fans.

Sunderland 0-2 Newcastle

14:17 , Mike Jones

70 mins: 20 minutes to play at the Stadium of Light with Newcastle in firm control of the game. Can Sunderland get a goal back and add a bit of pressure to this match?

Sunderland 0-2 Newcastle

14:16 , Mike Jones

67 mins: Close! Luke O’Nien makes a wonderful stop to deny Miguel Almiron who shifts into space inside the penalty area. He rolls the ball onto his left foot and strikes one only for O’Nien to make the block with a last ditch header that clears the danger.

Sunderland 0-2 Newcastle

14:12 , Mike Jones

63 mins: As time ticks on Newcastle seem more confident with Sunderland trying to force the issue as they trail in the game. The fans are still doing their part.

Both sets have been superb from even before kick off.

Sunderland 0-2 Newcastle

14:09 , Mike Jones

60 mins: Oh hello!

Sunderland almost get themselves back in the game with a long ranged effort from Alex Pritchard. He blazes a shot at goal from 30 yard which clips the crossbar and bounces out of play.

Sunderland 0-2 Newcastle

14:04 , Mike Jones

57 mins: Sunderland are really struggling to keep hold of possession. They’re finding things incredibly tough as Newcastle throw wave after wave at them without really increasing their own tempo of play.

Ballard turns another cross out for a corner that Trippier lifts into the penalty area. It flies over Burn’s head but Miley recovers the ball.

Sunderland 0-2 Newcastle

14:03 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Ballard’s own goal is taking the shine off a competent defensive performance from the Sunderland centre-back. Again he’s in the right place to clear a cross from Trippier before it reaches Isak.

Sunderland 0-2 Newcastle

13:59 , Mike Jones

51 mins: The Sunderland fans are increasing the volume in the hopes of getting their team going again. It was the worst possible start to the second half for them and Newcastle’s press is making things more difficult.

Sunderland 0-2 Newcastle

13:57 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Newcastle make a substitution as Eddie Howe takes no chances on injuring Joelinton after further. He’s replaced with Lewis Miley in midfield.

Pierre Ekwah tries to make up for his earlier mistake and takes a shot from range. The effort deflects off Sven Botman but Martin Dubravka manages to stick out a leg and send the ball over the top.

GOAL! Sunderland 0-2 Newcastle (Isak, 46’)⚽️

13:55 , Mike Jones

46 mins: Disaster for Sunderland!

Pierre Ekwah dallies on the ball inside his own half and is pressed by Miguel Almiron. He wins the ball taps it into the box then pokes it to Alexander Isak who guides it into the far corner.

Second half! Sunderland 0-1 Newcastle

13:53 , Mike Jones

The match gets back underway for the second half at the Stadium of Light.

HT Sunderland 0-1 Newcastle

13:48 , Mike Jones

Newcastle will want a second goal as quickly as possible. They’ve controlled the game and if they can build up a cushion then Eddie Howe can take off some of his key players for a rest and a bit of recuperation.

Sunderland need to take the game deep and try to nick a goal back.

HT Sunderland 0-1 Newcastle

13:43 , Mike Jones

Sunderland have a lot of work to do in the second half. Michael Beale will be pleased with how they have limited Newcastle to just one goal.

In response though they only had one shot in the first half which came in the fourth minute. It was a blocked effort that didn’t reach the box.

HT Sunderland 0-1 Newcastle

13:39 , Mike Jones

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Action Images via Reuters)

Half-time! Sunderland 0-1 Newcastle

13:35 , Mike Jones

45+4 mins: Joelinton is down for Newcastle and needs a bit of treatment from the physios. He manages to limp off the pitch after a rub down.

He’s unhappy with a push he received in the back. Newcastle close out the first half and head into the break with a slim lead.

Sunderland 0-1 Newcastle

13:31 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Miguel Almiron meets a floated pass on the volley and almost nestles his effort into the far bottom corner but the shot just slides wide of the post.

Three added minutes to play.

Sunderland 0-1 Newcastle

13:31 , Mike Jones

44 mins: Anthony Patterson plays dangerously by slipping the ball to Aji Alese on the edge of his own box. Miguel Almiron is onto the defender in a flash but he manages to get wide and win a throw in.

Sunderland 0-1 Newcastle

13:26 , Mike Jones

41 mins: Trai Hume has struggled to contain Anthony Gordon in this half as he balances defensive responsibilities with the desire to get forward and help Sunderland to attack.

He arrives late with a tackle and cleans Gordon out which earns the defender a yellow card.

Sunderland 0-1 Newcastle

13:24 , Mike Jones

38 mins: Will there be a response from Sunderland? Newcastle have the goal the probably deserve. They’ve created the better chances and have been the more proactive side so far in this match.

GOAL! Sunderland 0-1 Newcastle (Ballard OG, 35’)⚽️

13:22 , Mike Jones

35 mins: Newcastle take the lead!

Joelinton breaks free of the nearest defender on the left side who before bombing forward. He carries the ball to the penalty area then curls a pass over to the back post where Alexander Isak is waiting.

Dan Ballard has to do something to deal with the pass. He sticks out a leg trying to back track into the six-yard area but only manages to deflect the ball into his own net.

Isak would have had a tap in if he’d left it but that’s an annoying goal to concede for the hosts.

Sunderland 0-0 Newcastle

13:20 , Mike Jones

33 mins: Another chance for Longstaff!

Dan Burn releases Anthony Gordon down the left wing and he drives to the edge of the box before cutting the ball into the middle. There’s a small scramble and it comes loose as Sean Longstaff arrives in the area.

He hits one first time but smokes it over the top of the crossbar.

Sunderland 0-0 Newcastle

13:17 , Mike Jones

30 mins: Jack Clarke gets caught in the middle of the pitch and Newcastle turn the ball over. It’s played immediately through to Alexander Isak who taps the ball up to the front edge of the box.

Dan Ballard puts on the burners to get back and challenge for the ball. Both players come together for a tussl before hitting the floor inside the box.

Newcastle want a penalty, they don’t get one.

Sunderland 0-0 Newcastle

13:13 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Ekwah looks for another long pass over the top. This is one is direct down the middle of the pitch with Jobe Bellingham the target as he makes his run into the penalty area.

Martin Dubravka comes off his line early, leaps ahead of the youngster and confidently claims the ball.

Sunderland 0-0 Newcastle

13:09 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Close! Wonderful play from Newcastle. Guimaraes and Joelinton play a one-two with each other before the ball is switched over to Miguel Almiron on the right wing.

He feeds it to Trippier on the overlap who flicks a deliberately low pass into the box to find Sean Longstaff who meets the ball on the volley and lifts his effort over the crossbar!

Sunderland 0-0 Newcastle

13:07 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Bruno Guimaraes holds off Jobe Bellingham on his way into the Sunderland box. He takes a shot with the outside of his right foot and Daniel Ballard blocks the effort.

There’s a half-hearted appeal for handball but the ball struck Ballard in the chest and Sunderland work it away.

Sunderland 0-0 Newcastle

13:03 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Jack Clarke leaves a bit too much of Sven Botman who boots the ball clear of his own penalty area. Clarke had his studs up and hits the ankle of the Newcastle defender.

Botman hobbles away from the tackle as Newcastle are awarded a free kick.

Sunderland 0-0 Newcastle

13:00 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Kierand Trippier lines up a shot after Newcastle win a free kick. It’s a long, long way out from goal but he goes for it anyway and hits the wall.

The ball manages to burst through the defenders but all the pace is taken off the ball but bounces up gently for Anthony Patterson to cling onto.

Sunderland 0-0 Newcastle

12:58 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Sunderland are playing aggressively now and pushing up the pitch when they sense an opportunity to put the Newcastle defence in trouble.

Dan Burn manages to hold off an enterprising run from Trai Hume before Kieran Trippier is fed the ball on the right side. He goes forward and looks to cross but Alex Pritchard gets across and hoofs the ball into the stands.

Sunderland 0-0 Newcastle

12:55 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Oh my! Pierre Ekwah floats a lovely diagonal ball over the top as Jack Clarke comes inside from the left wing.

He nips in behind the last Newcastle defender but the ball skips on after it bounces and he can’t reach it before it crosses the line for a Newcastle goal kick.

Sunderland 0-0 Newcastle

12:53 , Mike Jones

6 mins: There’s a break in play as one of the assistant referees needs to change his communications pack which has stopped working.

Sunderland were just building up a bit of steam to respond to Newcastle’s quick start but they’ll have to start again now.

Sunderland 0-0 Newcastle

12:49 , Mike Jones

2 mins: Save! Anthony Patterson is called into action early on as Newcastle start brightly. The corner is headed away by Jobe Bellingham but the visitors came back at Sunderland immediately.

Kieran Trippier lifts a cross into the box from the right wher Sean Longstaff gets his head to the ball and nods it at goal. Pattersno reacts quickly to stick out a hand. He keeps the ball out and the host scurry it away.

Kick off! Sunderland 0-0 Newcastle

12:47 , Mike Jones

Newcastle get the ball rolling for this derby. They send it i back to the defence before booting it long. Miguel Almiron collects the ball over on the right side of the pitch and wins an early corner.

Sunderland vs Newcastle

12:42 , Mike Jones

The players make their way out onto the pitch at the Stadium of Light.

This should be a great game with chances at both ends. Newcastle are perhaps favourites given their Premier League status but Sunderland have the better record from recent encounters.

Which way will this one go? Kick off is up next...

Eddie Howe needs a turning point as he faces crunch moment in Newcastle reign

12:40 , Mike Jones

A derby defeat to Sunderland finished off a Newcastle United manager who had reached a cup final the previous season. His team were on a losing run, he compounded it with a disastrous team selection and a loss to local rivals. He left a few days later.

Eddie Howe, it is safe to say, has rarely been compared to Ruud Gullit. He proved the first Newcastle manager since the Dutchman to take United to Wembley, and also lost to Manchester United there, but the similarities are otherwise superficial. Sunderland do not hold such immediate peril for him: not when the vast majority of the Newcastle fanbase appreciates his overachievement in the two years before a disastrous last month and when he retains the backing of the club’s powerbrokers; or the more known quantities, at least, such as co-owner Amanda Staveley and director of football Dan Ashworth.

If more mystique surrounds the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, which has an 80 per cent stake in the club, then its governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan went on the record saying Newcastle had outperformed last season. For now, the mood music around Howe is supportive. The realist in him knows that seven defeats in eight is a wretched run for a club with such vaunting ambition. The worst-case scenario is it becomes 10 out of 11, given the forthcoming league matches against Manchester City and Aston Villa, that a slide becomes terminal. Sunderland was the endgame for Gullit. Howe could do with it proving the start of a revival. Newcastle need it to be a turning point. “It has to,” he said on Monday.

Eddie Howe needs a turning point as he faces crunch moment in Newcastle reign

Sunderland vs Newcastle

12:35 , Mike Jones

Sunderland have been eliminated from their last four FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents since a 1-0 against Southampton in February 2014. When playing in a lower division they haven’t beaten a Premier League side in the competition since January 2005 (2-1 vs Crystal Palace).

Sunderland vs Newcastle

12:30 , Mike Jones

Newcastle have lost their last four FA Cup matches. That have gone out at the third round stage in each of the last three seasons, with defeats against opponents from a lower division in each of the last two.

Sunderland vs Newcastle

12:25 , Mike Jones

Sunderland have won their last three home games against Newcastle in all competitions – they have never won four in a row against them before.

Eddie Howe reacts to ‘inappropriate’ bar blunder overshadowing Tyne-Wear derby

12:20 , Mike Jones

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has played down the significance of a blunder which saw a bar at the home of arch-rivals Sunderland decorated in his club’s colours ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup derby.

The Wearside club have launched an investigation into how the Black Cats Bar at the Stadium of Light, which will host corporate hospitality for travelling fans, was decked out in black and white and Magpies slogans, sparking fury from home supporters.

But as “disgusted and hurt” Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus vowed to address the issue, Newcastle head coach Howe waved away suggestions the 6,000 visiting supporters had been handed a head-start in the run-up to the eagerly-anticipated third-round fixture.

Eddie Howe reacts to ‘inappropriate’ bar blunder overshadowing Tyne-Wear derby

Sunderland vs Newcastle

12:15 , Mike Jones

Newcastle are winless in their last nine meetings with Sunderland in all competitions (three draws, six defeats, all the Premier League between 2012-2016) since a 1-0 win away from home in August 2011. It’s their longest ever winless run against their North East rivals.

Sunderland vs Newcastle

12:10 , Mike Jones

Sunderland have won their last two FA Cup ties against Newcastle, with this the first such meeting since a 2-0 quarter-final victory in 1955/56.

Sunderland vs Newcastle

12:05 , Mike Jones

Today’s fixture will be the first time the north-east neighbours have met since a 1-1 Premier League draw at St James’ Park in March 2016.

Sunderland, who had won each of the previous six encounters before that draw, have spent four seasons in League One after successive relegations from the top flight, while Newcastle have been reinvigorated since being taken over by Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium in October 2021.

Howe on the need to get back to winning ways

12:00 , Mike Jones

Newcastle have not won any of their last four matches and Eddie Howe is hoping to use this FA Cup match against their rivals to turn things around.

“Our next game is our next opportunity to turn our form around.” he said, “We are very much focusing on our performance and trying to deliver the best account of ourselves as we can.

“It is our opportunity to progress in the cup competition. We have to individually be at our best levels.”

Beale on Tyne-Wear derby

11:55 , Mike Jones

Sunderland boss Michael Beale was only appointed on 18th December after Tony Mowbray was sacked, but is no stranger to a high-profile derby.

He was Rangers manager for six Old Firm games against Celtic. Speaking ahead of this Tyne-Wear derby Beale addressed how local clashes of rivals grab the attention of the country.

"It’s a fixture that captivates everyone in the north-east but also across the country. We love our derbies in English football," Beale said.

"We need to be at our very best, there’s obviously a difference between the two clubs at the moment. It’s intriguing to put our young Championship squad up against a Champions League squad."

Win over Sunderland could be ‘season-changing’ for Newcastle

11:50 , Mike Jones

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says he hopes today’s FA Cup third-round tie at Sunderland will be a season-changing game for his side.

"That’s how we have to look at it," Howe said when asked if it could be a season-changing game. "When the draw was made, I gave the Geordies [in the squad] an opportunity to speak about the fixture, just to set the scene,

"The players know everything they need to know about the fixture. They know what it means.

"We’ve trained well. We know the importance of the fixture and what it means to everybody. Hope we can give the best account of ourselves."

Sunderland vs Newcastle line-ups

11:47 , Mike Jones

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Alese; Ekwah, Neil; Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke; Rusyn

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Sunderland apologise after stadium bar decorated in Newcastle colours before FA Cup tie

11:40 , Mike Jones

Red-faced Sunderland chiefs have apologised for a “serious error in judgement” after a bar at the Stadium of Light was decorated in the colours of arch-rivals Newcastle ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup derby.

Fans reacted with fury when images emerged on social media on Thursday of the Black Cats Bar at the Wearside venue with banners proclaiming the messages “Keep the Black and White Flying High” and “We are United”, while Sunderland’s motto “Ha’way the lads” in red had been replaced with the Geordie spelling “Howay” in black.

However, the Championship club later released a statement announcing an immediate review and confirming the bar, which will serve as a corporate hospitality area for visiting fans, would be returned to its previous livery before the third-round tie.

Sunderland apologise after stadium bar decorated in Newcastle colours

Sunderland vs Newcastle

11:35 , Mike Jones

Newcastle fans arrive at the Stadium of Light ahead of this afternoon’s FA Cup fixture against Sunderland. There should be a fiesty atmosphere inside the ground today as the derby rivals go toe-to-toe.

(PA)

(PA)

Howe on what he’s expecting from his players

11:30 , Mike Jones

The Tyne-Wear derby is a battle of North East supremacy and today’s match will be the 156th time Sunderland and Newcastle have gone head-to-head.

Newcastle boss, Eddie Howe, spoke about his expectations for the match saying: “I am expecting a good performance from us - we are ready.

“We know what this fixture means to everyone. We know the importance of this fixture. The players know what it means. For us, it is important that we get back to winning ways.”

The magic of the FA Cup third round and how Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham changed Marine AFC forever

11:25 , Mike Jones

Marine’s 2021 FA Cup run was so far detached from reality that their manager, Neil Young, remembers every kick like a vivid dream. He can still see the last penalty of the shootout which shocked League Two Colchester United on their own patch in the first round, “one of my greatest memories in football”. He can still picture Niall Cummins’ dramatic 120th-minute winner against Havant & Waterlooville in the second round which sparked “bedlam”, even in an empty stadium in lockdown.

That result was their ninth knockout win of the competition and it put Marine AFC, a volunteer-led club playing in the Northern Premier League Division One North West, into the hat for the third round with some of the biggest team in the world. It was only the second time an eighth-tier side had ever reached that stage of the FA Cup.

On the face of it, the third-round draw is a ludicrous enterprise. Here was a team made up of plumbers, teachers, factory workers and a car salesman, paid a total weekly wage of £750, with the possibility of being competitively matched against some of the best footballers on the planet.

How a magical FA Cup third round and Mourinho’s Spurs changed Marine forever

Sunderland vs Newcastle prediction

11:20 , Mike Jones

Sunderland possess a knack for winning games against Newcastle in recent times though the two sides have not met in eight years. Both are stronger now than they were though Eddie Howe will be wary of over-tasking his star players as Newcastle chase the European spots in the Premier League.

Four matches without a win, including a penalty shootout loss in the league cup to Chelsea, means Newcastle cannot afford to go out to their oldest rivals. They’ll come to the Stadium of Light to win but will be met with a forceful until under Sunderland boss Michael Beale.

It seems too close a game to call.

Sunderland 1-1 Newcastle.

Sunderland vs Newcastle predicted line-ups

11:15 , Mike Jones

Sunderland XI: Bishop; Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Alese; Ekwah, Neil; Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke; Rusyn

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

What is the team news?

11:10 , Mike Jones

Patrick Roberts is a doubt for the hosts after picking up a calf injury in the win over Preston on New Year’s Day. Niall Huggins, Corry Evans and Jay Matete are definitely out.

The visitors continue to struggle through an injury crisis, with Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier doubtful after missing the defeat at Liverpool. They joined a lengthy list that already included the likes of Nick Pope, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes and Matt Targett.

How to watch Sunderland vs Newcastle

11:05 , Mike Jones

The FA Cup third round tie will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 5 January at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland vs Newcastle will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 12pm. It will also be available to stream live on ITV X.

Sunderland vs Newcastle

11:00 , Mike Jones

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Tyne-Wear derby as Sunderland host Newcastle in the FA Cup third round.

This is the first time the two side have met since 2016 with Sunderland having the better memories of the recent clashes. They have not lost in any of the previous nine fixtures between the teams and won 3-0 in the last meeting at the Stadium of Light.

Newcastle have improved since then and Eddie Howe will hope to make up for an early Champions League exit by going on a strong FA Cup run. Sunderland’s priorities are on winning promotion to the Premier League but they will not pass up the chance to defeat their old rivals and should field a strong team this afternoon.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the day so with us as we build up to kick off at 12.45pm.