Sunderland vs Newcastle LIVE: FA Cup third round team news, line-ups and more as Kieran Trippier starts

Sunderland are the hosts for this afternoon’s FA Cup third round clash as they welcome old enemies Newcastle United for the first Tyne-Wear derby in eight years.

This North East derby is an early kick off and one of the more alluring fixtures of the FA Cup weekend with both clubs on the ascendancy. Newcastle, though hit with injuries, are looking to secure European football this season while Sunderland sit sixth in the Championship.

As Eddie Howe and Michael Beale go head to head they will try to out think the other in what could potentially be a preview game for next year’s top flight. Sunderland have not faced Newcastle since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2016 though are well placed to challenge for promotion this year.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have not beaten Sunderland since 2011, and have lost six of their previous seven meetings against them between 2013 and 2016.

Follow all the action from the FA Cup below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Sunderland vs Newcastle LIVE

Sunderland host Newcastle in the FA Cup third round with kick off at 12.45pm

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier are doubts for Newcastle

Sunderland came under fire for decorating bar in Newcastle colours

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Alese; Ekwah, Neil; Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke; Rusyn

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Sunderland AFC - Newcastle United FC

Sunderland vs Newcastle line-ups

11:47 , Mike Jones

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Alese; Ekwah, Neil; Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke; Rusyn

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Sunderland apologise after stadium bar decorated in Newcastle colours before FA Cup tie

11:40 , Mike Jones

Red-faced Sunderland chiefs have apologised for a “serious error in judgement” after a bar at the Stadium of Light was decorated in the colours of arch-rivals Newcastle ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup derby.

Fans reacted with fury when images emerged on social media on Thursday of the Black Cats Bar at the Wearside venue with banners proclaiming the messages “Keep the Black and White Flying High” and “We are United”, while Sunderland’s motto “Ha’way the lads” in red had been replaced with the Geordie spelling “Howay” in black.

However, the Championship club later released a statement announcing an immediate review and confirming the bar, which will serve as a corporate hospitality area for visiting fans, would be returned to its previous livery before the third-round tie.

Sunderland apologise after stadium bar decorated in Newcastle colours

Sunderland vs Newcastle

11:35 , Mike Jones

Newcastle fans arrive at the Stadium of Light ahead of this afternoon’s FA Cup fixture against Sunderland. There should be a fiesty atmosphere inside the ground today as the derby rivals go toe-to-toe.

Howe on what he’s expecting from his players

11:30 , Mike Jones

The Tyne-Wear derby is a battle of North East supremacy and today’s match will be the 156th time Sunderland and Newcastle have gone head-to-head.

Newcastle boss, Eddie Howe, spoke about his expectations for the match saying: “I am expecting a good performance from us - we are ready.

“We know what this fixture means to everyone. We know the importance of this fixture. The players know what it means. For us, it is important that we get back to winning ways.”

The magic of the FA Cup third round and how Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham changed Marine AFC forever

11:25 , Mike Jones

Marine’s 2021 FA Cup run was so far detached from reality that their manager, Neil Young, remembers every kick like a vivid dream. He can still see the last penalty of the shootout which shocked League Two Colchester United on their own patch in the first round, “one of my greatest memories in football”. He can still picture Niall Cummins’ dramatic 120th-minute winner against Havant & Waterlooville in the second round which sparked “bedlam”, even in an empty stadium in lockdown.

That result was their ninth knockout win of the competition and it put Marine AFC, a volunteer-led club playing in the Northern Premier League Division One North West, into the hat for the third round with some of the biggest team in the world. It was only the second time an eighth-tier side had ever reached that stage of the FA Cup.

On the face of it, the third-round draw is a ludicrous enterprise. Here was a team made up of plumbers, teachers, factory workers and a car salesman, paid a total weekly wage of £750, with the possibility of being competitively matched against some of the best footballers on the planet.

How a magical FA Cup third round and Mourinho’s Spurs changed Marine forever

Sunderland vs Newcastle prediction

11:20 , Mike Jones

Sunderland possess a knack for winning games against Newcastle in recent times though the two sides have not met in eight years. Both are stronger now than they were though Eddie Howe will be wary of over-tasking his star players as Newcastle chase the European spots in the Premier League.

Four matches without a win, including a penalty shootout loss in the league cup to Chelsea, means Newcastle cannot afford to go out to their oldest rivals. They’ll come to the Stadium of Light to win but will be met with a forceful until under Sunderland boss Michael Beale.

It seems too close a game to call.

Sunderland 1-1 Newcastle.

Sunderland vs Newcastle predicted line-ups

11:15 , Mike Jones

Sunderland XI: Bishop; Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Alese; Ekwah, Neil; Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke; Rusyn

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

What is the team news?

11:10 , Mike Jones

Patrick Roberts is a doubt for the hosts after picking up a calf injury in the win over Preston on New Year’s Day. Niall Huggins, Corry Evans and Jay Matete are definitely out.

The visitors continue to struggle through an injury crisis, with Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier doubtful after missing the defeat at Liverpool. They joined a lengthy list that already included the likes of Nick Pope, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes and Matt Targett.

How to watch Sunderland vs Newcastle

11:05 , Mike Jones

The FA Cup third round tie will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 5 January at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland vs Newcastle will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 12pm. It will also be available to stream live on ITV X.

Sunderland vs Newcastle

11:00 , Mike Jones

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Tyne-Wear derby as Sunderland host Newcastle in the FA Cup third round.

This is the first time the two side have met since 2016 with Sunderland having the better memories of the recent clashes. They have not lost in any of the previous nine fixtures between the teams and won 3-0 in the last meeting at the Stadium of Light.

Newcastle have improved since then and Eddie Howe will hope to make up for an early Champions League exit by going on a strong FA Cup run. Sunderland’s priorities are on winning promotion to the Premier League but they will not pass up the chance to defeat their old rivals and should field a strong team this afternoon.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the day so with us as we build up to kick off at 12.45pm.