Sunderland vs Newcastle: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Sunderland and Newcastle clash in the FA Cup third round today in the first Tyne-Wear derby for eight years.

The Black Cats have spent most of that time in League One but returned to the Championship last year and again have hopes of reaching the play-offs this season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have also been relegated in that time but have since benefitted hugely from a Saudi-backed takeover which led this term to a return to the Champions League - which featured a thumping win over Paris Saint-Germain but ultimately ended with a group-stage exit.

Injuries have taken their toll on the Premier League side, which makes this game no guarantee of a Magpies win especially given their woeful recent record in the derby.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Sunderland vs Newcastle is scheduled for a 12:45pm GMT kick-off today on Saturday January 6, 2024.

The match will take place at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

The Stadium of Light plays host to the first Tyne-Wear derby for eight years (The FA via Getty Images)

Where to watch Sunderland vs Newcastle

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 12pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the ITVX app and website.

Sunderland vs Newcastle team news

Sunderland will assess Patrick Roberts ahead of the game after he missed the win over Preston with a muscle injury.

Abdoullah Ba will continue to deputise if the midfielder is not passed fit. Alex Pritchard will be pushing to keep his place after opening the scoring last time out.

Newcastle are sweating over the fitness of captain Kieran Trippier after the defender missed the loss at Liverpool with a groin injury. Elsewhere, Callum Wilson is expected to miss the game with a calf complaint and the tie will also come too soon for Joe Willock.

Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and Matt Targett are not due back until the end of January or early February.

Nick Pope is also sidelined, along with Elliot Anderson, Javier Manquillo and the banned Sandro Tonali.

Jobe Bellingham, younger brother of Jude, has impressed for Sunderland this season (Getty Images)

Sunderland vs Newcastle prediction

This has all the hallmarks of an FA Cup classic, likely in favour of Sunderland. Newcastle are out of form and struggling with injuries, while the Black Cats under Michael Beale are rediscovering their form ahead of the game and are playing in front of their own fans.

Newcastle clearly have the better team on paper, in almost every position, but having last played on Monday - where they could have conceded double figures - it remains to be seen what shape they are in.

Sunderland to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This is the first derby between these two teams in almost eight years, with Newcastle last winning all the way back in 2011. Sunderland are unbeaten in nine derbies, winning six of the last seven.

Sunderland wins: 53

Draws: 49

Newcastle wins: 53

