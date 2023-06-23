Sunderland transfer news: Amad Diallo gives Black Cats the green light over loan move

Sunderland have been given fresh hope as they look to bring fan favourite Amad Diallo back to the Stadium of Light, according to reports.

The exhilarating 20-year-old showed his class in a loan spell last season, scoring 14 times and providing three assists.

He formed part of an exciting partnership with Ellis Simms, Jack Clarke and Joe Gelhardt, two of whom have returned to parent clubs Everton and Leeds.

Erik ten Hag is said to be assessing the possibility of Diallo featuring in the first team next season but has yet to come to a conclusion.

Given the time it's taking him to decide, it seems like there's a good chance Diallo could be available this summer.

A permanent transfer is out of the question due to his standing at Old Trafford but the Black Cats are ready to pounce with another loan offer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the player himself is keen to return to Sunderland if he isn't going to break through at his parent club.

