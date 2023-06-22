Sunderland still hopeful over Ross Stewart contract renewal

There has been much interest in the 26-year-old, who has only one year left on his current deal. Back in January, Sky Sports' Keith Downie reported that a number of clubs were keen on his signature including Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City in the Championship, Scottish Premiership side Rangers, and Crystal Palace and Brentford in the Premier League.

Stoke are believed to be one of the frontrunners as such a move would reunite the striker with former Sunderland boss Alex Neil.

Stewart moved to the Stadium of Light from Ross County in January 2021. He scored 26 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions in Sunderland's League One 2021/22 promotion campaign but suffered from two major injuries last season. Despite this, he still scored 11 times and provided three assists in 15 appearances.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Things started positively for him in the Championship before he was ruled out for three months in September with a thigh injury. He had no better luck once he returned, picking up an Achilles injury in the FA Cup third round clash against Fulham in January. He has been on the sidelines ever since.

Defenders Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin have already signed new deals at The Stadium of Light this summer, with the hope that Stewart will be next.

Speaking about Stewart's deal at the Foundation of Light's fixture release breakfast this morning, Speakman said: "It's just an ongoing conversation.

"We've been working really, really hard with the squad, we had a good conversation with Trai Hume and we managed to get that concluded.

"We had an equally long [conversation] with Dennis Cirkin and we've just managed to get that concluded, so I'm really optimistic that we can try to tick off some of these additional ones on the to-do list.

"I've said all along that it has to work for both sides, and that doesn't mean there is any negativity on either side. As a player you've got to be comfortable with your deal and as a club you've got to manage everything from your side with budgets etc.

"Hopefully we can find a conclusion, and Ross getting fit is obviously going to be a key factor in that."

It is unlikely that Stewart will make a move this summer as despite working on his fitness, he probably won't be available for Sunderland's opening game against Ipswich on August 6. However, with only one year left on his current deal, there is a clear desire on Wearside to tie him down soon.

The article Sunderland still hopeful over Ross Stewart contract renewal appeared first on Planetsport.com.