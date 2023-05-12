Tony Mowbray coaches his Sunderland players - Sunderland’s kids have got Tony Mowbray planning for the Premier League again - Getty Images/Ian Horrocks

Tony Mowbray has unexpectedly guided Sunderland into the play-offs in their first season back in the Championship, moulding a team full of young players into one of the most exciting teams to watch in the division.

At the age of 59, Mowbray, who left Blackburn Rovers at the end of the last season, having failed to get them out of the Championship after five years in charge, may have been considered an underwhelming appointment.

But the former Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town captain was offered the job because of his excellent track record developing young players and this season has underlined his skills in that area.

A managerial career that started at Hibernian and took him to Celtic, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Coventry, as well as Blackburn, has been given a new lease of life back in his native North East.

Before Sunderland host Luton Town in the first leg of their play off semi-final on Saturday, Mowbray shared his thoughts with Telegraph Sport.

Football philosophy

"There is no right or wrong way to play football. You can be the most direct team, never take a short goal kick. Every set play goes into the opposition's box and you fill your team with 6ft 5in players. If you win football matches that's all right, they're not breaking any rules.

"I play, not the way I've been forced to, but the injuries have dictated that we have to be good with the ball and keep it on the grass. We don't want a stop-start game with lots of free-kicks and long throw-ins. We try and play as quick as we can, keep the ball moving, and when you have got the talent of some of ours, it can look easy on the eye sometimes.

"Football is all about the players and we have got some technically gifted ones and we put them in the team because we need to keep the ball. If we had some of the bigger players available, this team would look differently.

"We play in a style that tries to maximise what we have on the pitch. Football is about excitement, you want your supporters to enjoy it. There are times as a fan when you have got your season ticket and it can feel like a bit of a chore going to watch them. I don't want my teams to be like that and I hope Sunderland supporters, even when this team has lost, have enjoyed watching them, because we try to do the right things, playing with intensity and quality. I hope there is a connection there."

Is it too soon for Sunderland to be promoted?

"It would be a good thing. I joked the other day that I would probably be out of work in 10 weeks if we got promoted. Everyone thinks they know the answer and that there's a guy around the corner who can win every match.

"People weren't thinking we had to get to the play-offs this year. It was to try and consolidate and not be in a relegation scrap. The lads have punched above their weight.

"If by some weird way we do win the next three games, we have to take the core of this squad with us. But you have to fill in around it, and give some depth. You can't put young under-23s in to play world-class footballers.

"I am pretty sure that's what the club will do. They are switched on, know what they want and have a model. And if you get to the Premier League, you have the finances to make that model work.

"Some clubs have stayed up spending a fortune, some have come straight down. You strengthen the squad to the extent that if you do go down, you are really strong in the Championship.

"It is amazing to stay up. Brentford have done it. Forest might. If you don't, have some faith. You will go back down to the Championship and win lots of games. As long as you've not overspent and don't have to sell lots of players. I am not a businessman, but I know how to incrementally grow the club and fill it full of good players."

Coping with adulation and failure

"I have been a manager for nearly 20 years and I don't get too excited. The number of people who support this club is unbelievable. The fans are everywhere and they love this club so much. It is humbling.

"I do not want to get too high because I know when we lose four or five on the bounce, it could be a case of 'you don't know what you're doing' or 'time to go'. Football can hurt really, really badly and defeats hurt so much more than the wins. So to connect too close to something, where somewhere down the line it is going to cast me aside... I fully appreciate the love, [but] I find it really difficult to get too emotionally attached, because I know this is football and we will lose some games and there will be people out there who will start the conversation: 'He does not know what he is doing'. It just grows and grows and then you lose your job and you're rubbish.

"The industry I work in, I have a self-protection mode which looks after me and my family.

"So, while I do love this club and the fans, I love the team, I try not to bang my chest and point to the badge and suck up to people. It is a self-defence mechanism and if you are in this industry you should have it because it can hurt too much.

"There are managers who have probably lost their job and it has been so difficult they have not managed to bounce back because it hurts so much."

Working with young players

"I just like working with young footballers because I was one and I remember the people who influenced me. I'm just trying to influence them, create an environment where I'm not thinking I'm a great coach or anything like that. I leave the coaching to my staff, I just come up with an idea of what we need to be working on today.

"I watch training and I spot things and I'll have individual conversations with players and tell them what they are not doing and so on. I'm just guiding them, prodding them, trying to get them to learn. I'll show them videos, that's why you keep getting caught in possession because you're not scanning and you don't know he is there and he is there. Here are three examples from Saturday... I'm trying to teach young footballers to generate habits so they do it without thinking, like all the best players.

"It's great when you can just flick a switch with young players and they want to do the work. You haven't told them they need to do extra training and then you look out your window and they are out there practising something you've been talking about. Then you know that kid has got a chance, those are the players I love working with.

"I've had so many players who have gone on to have fantastic careers and there are some in this squad who can go and do the same. Why not? If they love it, if they have a growth mindset and keep getting better. Whatever the motivation, whether it is just to test yourself against the best players or earn millions of pounds to give your family a better life, it doesn't matter."

