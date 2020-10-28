Bar burglar found asleep next to half-eaten cheesecake

Watch: Burglar caught sleeping next to half-eaten cheesecake

Body-cam footage shows the moment police responding to a reported break-in found a burglar asleep next to a half-eaten cheesecake.

Mark Cooper is seen being woken up by officers on Saturday morning after he fell asleep at 808 Bar and Kitchen in Sunderland.

Burglars had broken into the business’s empty till and made off with food and alcohol.

Officers, who arrived within four minutes of the reported burglary, entered to find Cooper sleeping on the floor next to the partially eaten dessert.

Mark Cooper was jailed after being discovered asleep following a reported burglary. (PA/Northumbria Police) More

Detective Constable Catherine Gibson said: “This burglary clearly proved to be tiring work for Cooper, and it’s safe to say he was brought back to the real world with a bump when awoken by our officers.”

“Ah, now then mate,” one officer greets the bewildered burglar with in the footage, as Cooper shouts “whoa, whoa, whoa”.

“You broke into a bar, man, that’s what’s up,” police tell him as he asks what was happening.

Cooper was handcuffed and taken in before appearing in front of South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he was given 26 weeks in prison after admitting burglary.

An investigation into others officers suspect were involve is ongoing.

