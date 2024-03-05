Sunderland 0-1 Leicester: Vardy header gives Foxes crucial win in title race

Jamie Vardy opened the scoring for Leicester after 13 minutes

Jamie Vardy's first-half header gave Championship leaders Leicester City a crucial win against Sunderland to keep their title bid on track.

The Foxes went into the game on a run of three straight league defeats, which had seen their lead at the top of the table cut from 12 to just three points.

But Vardy's 10th goal of the season, a headed finish after a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall free kick from the left, saw them home in an uninspiring encounter at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats lost their fifth game in a row, falling from the play-off spots to 10th place in that time, 10 points outside the top six.

They have also lost every game since Mike Dodds took interim charge of the team following the sacking of Michael Beale just 12 games into his head coach tenure.

Leicester were far from inspiring in a game with few clear chances for either side, but this was a huge test for Enzo Maresca's team after a downturn in form that threatened to derail what had appeared to be a procession to the Championship title.

Having leaked late goals and wasted key chances in their previous three games, City were resolute in defence - with goalkeeper Mads Hermansen making crucial saves from Luke O'Nien and Troy Hume either side of the break.

In Vardy, they had the potent finisher they have needed, with the Foxes' record goalscorer nodding home after Wout Faes's header was well saved by goalkeeper Anthony Patterson from Dewsbury-Hall's cross.

There was late drama as referee Sunny Sukhvir Gill rejected fierce Sunderland appeals for a penalty when Callum Styles went over under pressure from Leicester defender Hamza Choudhury.

However, the Foxes held on to earn a victory which keeps them three points clear of second-placed Ipswich, and five points of third-placed Leeds in the race for automatic promotion.

Sunderland interim boss Mike Dodds told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"That's five on the bounce now, and we have to buck that trend. I think we gave a snapshot of how I, and the team want to play, in the second half.

Story continues

"I thought in the first half Leicester moved the ball so quickly, and scored in that spell, but I felt we got a level of control towards the end of the half.

"In the second half, we were sensational. We gave them no attacking opportunities whatsoever.

"I feel that one win will lead to two, three, and four wins. But at the moment it's just not falling for us, and I am very conscious of the fact there's three 'L's' in my three games in charge."

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca told BBC Radio Leicester:

"It was a very important victory, especially after the three defeats. We won the game in an ugly way, but winning in that way helps us to improve as a team.

"In the last three games, we played better, we created more chances, but lost. Tonight, we only created chances in the first half but won the game.

"In the second half we were a little bit tired. I am more in love with the team every day, because they put in an unbelievable effort towards the end of the season.

"Now it's important we recover in energy, and go against on Saturday [against Hull City]."