Monday's sports scoreboard for May 29, 2023
Monday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Western Conference Final
Vegas 6 Dallas 0
(Vegas wins best-of-seven series 4-2)
---
AHL
Calder Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference Final
Hershey 4 Rochester 2
(Hershey leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
Western Conference Final
Milwaukee 3 Coachella Valley 1
(Coachella Valley leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
---
Memorial Cup
At Kamloops, B.C.
Preliminary Round
Quebec 3 Seattle 1
---
NBA
Playoffs
Eastern Conference Finals
(Boston wins best-of-seven series 4-3)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 10 Seattle 4
Minnesota 7 Houston 5 (10 innings)
L.A. Angels 6 Chicago White Sox 4
National League
San Francisco 14 Pittsburgh 4
L.A. Dodgers 6 Washington 1
Interleague
Kansas City 7 St. Louis 0
Chicago Cubs 1 Tampa Bay 0
---
NLL FINAL
Colorado 16 Buffalo 10
(Best-of-three series tied 1-1)
---
The Canadian Press