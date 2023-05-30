Monday's sports scoreboard for May 29, 2023

Monday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Vegas 6 Dallas 0

(Vegas wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

---

AHL

Calder Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Hershey 4 Rochester 2

(Hershey leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Western Conference Final

Milwaukee 3 Coachella Valley 1

(Coachella Valley leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

---

Memorial Cup

At Kamloops, B.C.

Preliminary Round

Quebec 3 Seattle 1

---

NBA

Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals

Miami 103 Boston 84

(Boston wins best-of-seven series 4-3)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 10 Seattle 4

Cleveland 5 Baltimore 0

Texas 5 Detroit 0

Minnesota 7 Houston 5 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 6 Chicago White Sox 4

National League

Arizona 7 Colorado 5

San Francisco 14 Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 6 Washington 1

Interleague

Kansas City 7 St. Louis 0

Chicago Cubs 1 Tampa Bay 0

Oakland 7 Atlanta 2

---

NLL FINAL

Colorado 16 Buffalo 10

(Best-of-three series tied 1-1)

---

