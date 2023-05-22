Sunday's sports scoreboard for May 21, 2023

The Canadian Press
Sunday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Vegas 3 Dallas 2 (OT)

(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

---

AHL

Central Division final

Milwaukee 5 Texas 2

(Milwaukee wins best-of-five series 3-2)

---

World Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round

At Riga, Latvia

Slovakia 1 Slovenia 0

Switzerland 4 Czechia 2

At Tampere, Finland

Germany 7 Hungary 2

United States 9 France 0

---

NBA

Playoffs

Conference Finals

Miami 128 Boston 102

(Miami leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 8 Toronto 3 (11 innings)

Chicago White Sox 5 Kansas City 2

Houston 2 Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 4 Minnesota 2

National League

Arizona 8 Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 2 Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 10 L.A. Dodgers 5

San Francisco 7 Miami 5

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 4 Cincinnati 1

Washington 6 Detroit 4

Atlanta 3 Seattle 2

Milwaukee 6 Tampa Bay 4

Texas 13 Colorado 3

San Diego 7 Boston 0

N.Y. Mets 5 Cleveland 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1, 2nd game

---

