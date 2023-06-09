Thursday's sports scoreboard for June 8, 2023
Thursday's Scoreboard
CFL
B.C. 25, Calgary 15
---
NHL
Stanley Cup Final
Florida 3, Vegas 2 (OT)
(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
---
AHL
Calder Cup Final
Coachella Valley 5, Hershey 0
(Coachella leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 4 Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Toronto 3, Houston 2
Cleveland 10, Boston 3
National League
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0
San Francisco 6, Colorado 4
Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 10
Arizona (Kelly 7-3) at Washington (Gray 4-5), ppd.
Interleague
Baltimore 6 Milwaukee 3
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2
L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1
---
