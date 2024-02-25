Sunday's Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rodgers, Motherwell, Zdravkovski, Gilmour, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee

Gossip graphic

Manager Brendan Rodgers challenges his Celtic players to deal with pressure or leave the club. (Record)

Rodgers believes Cameron Carter-Vickers can reach his optimum levels between now and the end of the season, with the defender expected to return from injury against Motherwell on Sunday. (Scotsman - subscription required)

A business owned by Rodgers, Maltina Limited, was dissolved earlier this month with assets nearing £1.4m. (Sun)

Celtic forward Adam Idah realised quickly that a draw away from home is not as positive a result at his current club as it was with Norwich City, after a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen on his debut. (Record)

Ayr United boss Scott Brown has taken goalkeeper Josh Clarke, 19, on loan from former club Celtic. (Sun)

Motherwell's Davor Zdravkovski hopes to emulate the impact of countryman Bojan Miovski, of Aberdeen, in Scottish football. (Record)

Brighton fans were divided over Scotland international Billy Gilmour's red card in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton. (Sun)

Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers believes the Ibrox side are only going to get better following their 5-0 win over Hearts on Saturday. (Record)

Hearts' defensive progress this season "doesn't just go out the window in one game", says head coach Steven Naismith. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)

Dundee boss Tony Docherty refuses to criticise goalkeeper Trevor Carson after he conceded a penalty in the 2-1 defeat by Hibernian. (Courier - subscription required)