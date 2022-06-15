Scoreboard for Tuesday, June 14, 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago CubsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Chicago White SoxLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Tuesday's Scoreboard
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 2 Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore 6 Toronto 5
Boston 6 Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 1
Houston 4 Texas 3
Seattle 5 Minnesota 0
National League
St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 1, first game
St. Louis 9 Pittsburgh 1, second game
Atlanta 10 Washington 4
Miami 11 Philadelphia 9
N.Y. Mets 4 Milwaukee 0
San Diego 12 Chicago Cubs 5
Cincinnati 5 Arizona 3
Interleague
Cleveland 4 Colorado 3
San Francisco 4 Kansas City 2
L.A. Dodgers 2 L.A. Angels 0
---
AHL
Western Conference Final
Best-of-seven series
Chicago 3 Stockton 0
(Chicago wins series 4-2)
---
MLS
Seattle 4 Vancouver 0
----
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2022
The Canadian Press