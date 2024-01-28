Sunday's gossip: Olise, Alonso, Esteve, Benrahma, Rowe, Chalobah, Hojbjerg, Danjuma

Michael Olise and the gossip logo

Chelsea are interested in signing Crystal Palace's Michael Olise this summer, but the 22-year-old French winger prefers a move to Manchester United. (Football.London)

Liverpool will face a fight to land their top managerial targets to succeed Jurgen Klopp this summer, with Xabi Alonso attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Brighton's Roberto de Zerbi on Manchester United's shortlist should they sack Erik ten Hag. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Bayer Leverkusen are confident Alonso will stay at the club this summer despite interest from his former club Liverpool. (Sky Germany)

Barcelona are also interested in Brighton boss De Zerbi following the Xavi's decision to quit the Catalan club at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside)

Burnley have made a £10.2m bid for Montpellier's 21-year-old France Under-21 centre-back Maxime Esteve. (Mail)

Everton are considering a loan move for West Ham's 28-year-old Algeria winger Said Benrahma. (HITC)

Should Benrahma leave this month then West Ham may pursue a deal for Norwich's 20-year-old England Under-21 winger Jonathan Rowe. (Talksport)

Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Fulham are considering a late move for Chelsea's 24-year-old English defender Trevoh Chalobah. (Football Insider)

Brentford, Feyenoord and Leeds are interested in Burnley's 28-year-old Wales right-back Conor Roberts. (Mail)

Lyon remain interested in Tottenham's 28-year-old Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Villarreal's 26-year-old Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, who is on loan at Everton. (L'Equipe - in French)

Jose Mourinho had been in discussions to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah in the summer before being sacked by Roma this month. Napoli are interested in replacing Walter Mazzarri with Mourinho but Newcastle are not among the suitors for the 61-year-old Portuguese. (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea have rejected an offer from an unnamed major Premier League rival for 22-year-old Albania forward Armando Broja. The Blues are willing to let Broja leave for £35m amid interest from Fulham, West Ham, Wolves, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace. (Teamtalk)

Leicester have made an offer to sign Inter Milan's 28-year-old Italy midfielder Stefano Sensi on loan with the option to make the move permanent if the Foxes are promoted back to the Premier League. (Gianluca di Marzio - in Italian)

Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab remain interested in Newcastle's 29-year-old Paraguay winger Miguel Almiron. (Mail)

Nottingham Forest are working on a deal to sign 33-year-old Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi from RB Leipzig. (Fabrizio Romano)

Hull are close to signing 24-year-old Turkey midfielder Abdulkadir Omur from Trabzonspor for a fee of about £4m. (Hull Daily Mail)

Leeds have made an official approach to Everton to sign 26-year-old England defender Ben Godfrey on loan. (Football Insider)

Swansea are closing in on the signing of 27-year-old Brazilian winger Ronald from Gremio Anapolis. (Wales Online)