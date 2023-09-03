Sunday's gossip: Haaland, Salah, Eze, Pogba, Van de Beek, Hojbjerg, Lloris, Greenwood, Gray

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

Manchester City are set to offer Norway striker Erling Haaland a basic salary of £600,000-a-week if he extends his deal with them beyond 2027 as they look to stop him moving to Real Madrid or the Saudi Pro League. (Daily Star on Sunday)

Manchester City failed with a transfer deadline day bid of £60m for Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze, with the Eagles refusing to budge from their £80m asking price for the 25-year-old England international. (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hoping the club reject a possible offer of £200m from Al-Ittihad for Egypt forward Mohamed Salah as he wants the 31 year-old to stay with the Reds for the rest of this season and make any move to Saudi Arabia next summer. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, are set to take the club off the market after failing to secure the asking price they wanted to sell the club. (Mail on Sunday)

Juventus want to extend the contracts of a number of players at the club, including 23-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, who was linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is a target for Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad, who could both make a move for the 30-year-old France international as their transfer window remains open. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Al-Ittihad have also made a contract proposal to former Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain defender Sergio Ramos and are waiting for an answer from the 37-year-old Spaniard, who is also wanted by clubs in Turkey. (Fabrizio Romano)

Galatasaray are continuing talks with Manchester United about a deal to sign Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, having had a £1m loan offer for the 26-year-old rejected on transfer deadline day. (Mail on Sunday)

Galatasaray are also looking at a move for Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, with the transfer window still open in Turkey. (Ajansspor, via Sabah)

Tottenham could agree to end French keeper Hugo Lloris' deal with the club a year early after the 36-year-old failed to secure a move on transfer deadline day having been offered a late switch to Newcastle United and approached by Nice. (Football Insider)

Lazio president Claudio Lotito says Mason Greenwood wanted to join the Italian club but Manchester United did not complete the paperwork in time before the 21-year-old England forward joined Getafe on loan. (La Lazio Siamo Noi, via Mail on Sunday)

Salernitana director Morgan De Sanctis says the Italian side will "not forget what Wolverhampton Wanderers did" as he criticised the English club's late approach for Senegal striker Boulaye Dia, 26. (Football Italia)

English striker Andre Gray, whose previous clubs include Luton Town, Brentford, Burnley and Watford, is being monitored by a number of Championship clubs after the 32-year-old left Greek side Aris Saloniki by mutual consent. (Football Insider)

Atletico Madrid and Belgium midfielder Yannick Carrasco, 29, will travel to Saudi Arabia to complete a £12.9m (15m euro) move to Al-Shabab. (Fabrizio Romano)