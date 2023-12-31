Sunday's gossip: Dragusin, Todibo, Phillips, Greenwood, Varane, Diao, Maatsen

Radu Dragusin and the Gossip logo

Tottenham are set to make a bid for Genoa's Romania defender Radu Dragusin, with the 21-year-old's agent saying the player is keen on the move. (SportItalia via Standard)

Spurs have switched their attention to Dragusin because their move for Nice's 24-year-old France centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo is on the brink of collapse. (Fabrizio Romano)

Juventus manager Max Allegri may veto the club's move for Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips because he does not think the 28-year-old England midfielder suits his tactical system. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Barcelona are unlikely to make a move for Mason Greenwood because they cannot afford Manchester United's £40m valuation of the 22-year-old England forward, who is on loan at fellow La Liga side Getafe. (Sport - in Spanish)

Atletico Madrid have already made an initial approach over a potential move for Greenwood. (Marca - in Spanish)

Manchester United are prepared to accept offers for 30-year-old France defender Raphael Varane in January. (Football Insider)

Manager Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to offer Northern Ireland centre-back Jonny Evans, 35, a new one-year deal. (Star)

Lyon want to make a new move for West Ham's 28-year-old Algeria winger Said Benrahma. (Sun)

Brentford are set to make an offer for Real Betis winger Assane Diao that is close to the 18-year-old Spain Under-21 international's 30m euro (£26m) release clause. (Diario de Sevilla via Sport Witness)

Newcastle are set to terminate Issac Hayden's loan at Standard Liege with several Championship clubs interested in the 28-year-old English midfielder. (Football Insider)

Manchester United have activated an option to extend Sweden defender Victor Lindelof's contract to June 2025. The 29-year-old's previous deal was due to expire this summer. (Athletic - subscription required)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Chelsea's 21-year-old Netherlands full-back Ian Maatsen in January. (Voetbal international - in Dutch)

Everton are monitoring the progress of Manchester City's 20-year-old Australia midfielder Alex Robertson, who is on a season-long loan at Portsmouth. (The News)

Nottingham Forest hope to complete a £6m deal for Fluminense's 26-year-old Brazilian centre-back Nino early in the January window and are in advanced talks with Monaco over a move for 28-year-old Portugal winger Gelson Martins. (Mirror)

Ryan Giggs could be considered for the vacant managerial position at Salford City. Giggs is a co-owner of the League Two club, who sacked Neil Wood on Wednesday. (Sun)