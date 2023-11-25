Sunday's gossip column: Ramsdale, Cooper, Morato, Neves, Luiz, Lloris, Martial

Gossip logo and Aaron Ramsdale

Wolverhampton Wanderers want Arsenal's England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 27, on loan in January with an obligation to buy in the summer. (Star)

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is under pressure, with owner Evangelos Marinakis growing increasingly frustrated at recent results. (Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Benfica defender Morato but the Portuguese club are reluctant to sell the 22-year-old Brazilian in January. (Record via Sport Witness)

Newcastle United's ability to spend in the January transfer window will be impacted by whether Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali's wages can be reduced while the 23-year-old serves his 10-month ban for breaching betting rules. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Arsenal have no interest in Al-Hilal's Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, with Aston Villa's 25-year-old Brazilian Douglas Luiz their primary midfield target in January. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham are ready to terminate the remainder of Hugo Lloris' contract with the 36-year-old France goalkeeper out of favour under manager Ange Postecoglou. (Football Insider)

Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Manchester City are monitoring River Plate's 17-year-old Argentina Under-17 forward Claudio Echeverri. (Sport - in Spanish)

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in signing Italy youth forward Francesco Camarda, who made his AC Milan debut on Saturday at the age of 15. (90Min)

Fenerbahce are interested in 27-year-old France forward Anthony Martial and will discuss a deal with Manchester United when the Red Devils travel to Istanbul to play Galatasaray in the Champions League. (Fotomac - in Turkish)

Real Madrid have turned down the chance to sign 30-year-old Argentina striker Mauro Icardi from Galatasaray in January. (Athletic)

Bayern Munich and Tottenham have cooled their interest in Chelsea's 24-year-old English defender Trevoh Chalobah, who is free to leave Stamford Bridge in January. (Mirror)

Manchester United, Newcastle and Chelsea are ready to make a move for Derby's 16-year-old Wales youth forward Cruz Allen. (Sun)