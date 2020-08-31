Sunday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Western Conference Semifinals at Edmonton
Dallas 5 Colorado 4
(Stars lead series 3-1)
Vegas 5 Vancouver 3
(Golden Knights lead series 3-1)
Eastern Conference Semifinal at Toronto
N.Y. Islanders 3 Philadelphia 2
(Islanders lead series 3-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinal
Boston 112 Toronto 94
(Celtics lead series 1-0)
Western Conference Quarterfinals
L.A. Clippers 111 Dallas 97
(Clippers win series 4-2)
Denver 119 Utah 109
(Series tied 3-3)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 6 Baltimore 5
Detroit 3 Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 5 Kansas City 2
Seattle 1 L.A. Angels 1 (10 innings)
National League
Chicago Cubs 10 Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 5 Milwaukee 1
San Diego 13 Colorado 2
San Francisco 4 Arizona 1
Atlanta 12 Philadelphia 10
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 8 N.Y. Mets 7 (8 innings), 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 5 N.Y. Mets 2, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 12 Miami 7
Boston 9 Washington 5
St. Louis 7 Cleveland 2
L.A. Dodgers 7 Texas 2
---
The Canadian Press