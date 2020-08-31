Sunday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Western Conference Semifinals at Edmonton

Dallas 5 Colorado 4

(Stars lead series 3-1)

Vegas 5 Vancouver 3

(Golden Knights lead series 3-1)

Eastern Conference Semifinal at Toronto

N.Y. Islanders 3 Philadelphia 2

(Islanders lead series 3-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Boston 112 Toronto 94

(Celtics lead series 1-0)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

L.A. Clippers 111 Dallas 97

(Clippers win series 4-2)

Denver 119 Utah 109

(Series tied 3-3)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Baltimore 5

Detroit 3 Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 5 Kansas City 2

Seattle 1 L.A. Angels 1 (10 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs 10 Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 5 Milwaukee 1

San Diego 13 Colorado 2

San Francisco 4 Arizona 1

Atlanta 12 Philadelphia 10

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 8 N.Y. Mets 7 (8 innings), 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 5 N.Y. Mets 2, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 12 Miami 7

Boston 9 Washington 5

St. Louis 7 Cleveland 2

L.A. Dodgers 7 Texas 2

---

The Canadian Press