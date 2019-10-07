Sunday's Games
MLB
National League Division Series
Atlanta 3 St. Louis 1
(Braves lead series 2-1)
Los Angeles 10 Washington 4
(Dodgers lead series 2-1)
---
NHL
Carolina 4 Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Detroit 4 Dallas 3
N.Y. Islanders 4 Winnipeg 1
---
AHL
Hartford 4 Bridgeport 3 (OT)
Charlotte 4 Springfield 2
Iowa 5 Milwaukee 2
San Antonio 5 Tucson 2
Providence 2 Hershey 1 (OT)
---
MLS
Atlanta 3 New England 1
Cincinnati 0 D.C. United 0
FC Dallas 6 Sporting Kansas City 0
Houston 4 L.A. Galaxy 2
Los Angeles FC 3 Colorado 1
Montreal 3 New York 0
Chicago 5 Orlando City 2
New York City FC 2 Philadelphia 1
Portland 3 San Jose 1
Seattle 1 Minnesota 0
Toronto FC 1 Columbus 0
Real Salt Lake 1 Vancouver 0
---
NFL
Buffalo 14 Tennessee 7
Philadelphia 31 N.Y. Jets 6
Arizona 26 Cincinnati 23
Minnesota 28 N.Y. Giants 10
New Orleans 31 Tampa Bay 24
New England 33 Washington 7
Oakland 24 Chicago 21
Houston 53 Atlanta 32
Baltimore 26 Pittsburgh 23 (OT)
Carolina 34 Jacksonville 27
Denver 20 L.A. Chargers 13
Green Bay 34 Dallas 24
Indianapolis 19 Kansas City 13
---
