Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Across The Aisle: No Expectations, No Disappointment

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express, details what he expects (or doesn't) from the Union Budget 2021.

""The Budget is being presented under extremely strained circumstances with lower revenues and higher demands. All but one ally have left the NDA; the crypto-allies (YSRCP, TRS, BJD, BSP) have distanced themselves on contentious issues; and the alienation between the Treasury Benches and the Opposition is complete. The President’s Address did not contain any new or imaginative agenda. The speech revealed that the government was looking at the country’s future through the rear-view mirror. The next opportunity is the Budget for 2021-22."" - P Chidambaram in The Indian ExpressWhat The Union Budget Needs To Get Right

The Hindustan Times has published a series of articles on the upcoming Union Budget, due to be presented on 1 February. The first one is a piece by Chanakya where s/he explains why the circumstances under which this Budget is being presented is like no other. Keeping that in mind, s/he says that the government should be careful about choosing its focus areas for this year.

""The context of this Union Budget is like no other. Not even 1991 was like this (and India’s macroeconomic vitals are far healthier now than they were back then). The economy was already (and consistently) slowing ahead of the pandemic — for both structural and cyclical reasons. Then came the pandemic, the lockdown (68 days long) enforced to slow its spread, and the gradual (but faster than expected) return to normalcy of most business activities, although the damage on small firms, those employed in the informal sector, and many businesses in the service sector has been severe."" - Chanakya in The Hindustan TimesBudget 2021: Overcome Poverty, Battle Inequality

In the second Budget article by The Hindustan Times, Mark Tully writes that this year India must go back to its socialist commitment to ensure that the rich don't get richer at the cost of the poor, in the wake of the global pandemic.

""The international aid agency, Oxfam, has published a report with the telling title The Inequality Virus. According to the global report, during the pandemic, “over two million people have died and hundreds of millions of people are being forced into poverty while many of the richest — individuals and corporations — are flourishing”. The report quotes the telling description of the secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, of the global crisis we face. He said, “While we are floating in the same sea it’s clear that some are in super yachts while others are clinging to drifting debris.” In India, while the wealth of billionaires was increasing by 35 percent during the lockdown, 122 million citizens were losing their jobs."" - Mark Tully in The Hindustan TimesWhat Union Budget 2021-22 Has To Tackle

In HT's final piece on the Budget, Karan Thapar says this year's Union Budget will have three major pressure points- employment, the financial sector and MSMEs.

""Nilesh Shah, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, says, “The worst is firmly behind us.” This is because the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, foreign exchange reserves and power consumption are at an all-time high while passenger vehicle sales, railway freight and the PMI index indicate strong recovery. This also explains why the FM believes the economy is experiencing a V-shaped recovery. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, disagrees. He says the formal sector could be recovering in a V-shape but not the whole economy. The letter K is a better symbol – some sectors are reviving rapidly, others are in dire straits."" - Karan Thapar in The Hindustan TimesA COVID Tax On The Rich Will Hurt Wealth Creation

In his article for The Times Of India, Swaminathan Aiyar argues against a COVID tax for the rich. He further says that even the proposal for a one-time wealth tax for 2020-21 will fail.

""The government may claim this is a one-off tax, but few will believe it. Past experience (ask Vodafone or Cairn) means the credibility of Indian politicians is almost zero in tax matters. Covid could continue for years if new strains appear, and so could the proposed tax. India competes with other markets for global money of foreign institutional investors (FIIs). If India alone levies this tax, billions will shift to rivals. FIIs own the bulk of the floating stock of big Indian companies. If FIIs pare their holdings even modestly, stock markets will crash, hitting private investment and spending. It will hit government plans for IPOs, privatisation, and asset sales. This will slow the economy and reduce revenue from all other sources, probably offsetting any revenue from the new tax."" - Swaminathan Aiyar in The Times Of IndiaFace It, World. India Has Tackled COVID Better Than Most Advanced Nations

In this article, published in The Times Of India, Chetan Bhagat gives India a pat on the back for the way it handled the COVID crisis. Read to get your nationalist juices flowing this Sunday morning.

""On the day of writing this, India had reported 116 deaths from COVID. In contrast, the US, with around one-fourth the population of India, reported 1,897 deaths, or 16 times the daily deaths as India. The UK, which has one-twentieth the population of India, reported 592 deaths, or 5 times the daily deaths as India. On other metrics too — new cases, active cases — the Indian curve has flattened. If and when the UK and the US achieve what we have, there will be major celebrations. Such low death rates would be seen as a victory of the government, citizens and science over the dreaded coronavirus. However, because we are India, we don’t get as much credit. We are considered poor, third-world and untrustworthy, incapable of achieving something like this on our own. Instead of learning from India’s experience, the first instinct is to doubt Indian data. We aren’t counting the cases right, we aren’t doing enough tests, we don’t classify the deaths properly — the list of doubts goes on and on."" - Chetan Bhagat in The Times Of IndiaInside Track: Shrinking Space

In her weekly dose of what's going around in the political grapevine, Coomi Kapoor tells us how Parliament is not how it used to be for journalists, how Bhutan won't be using it's India-imported COVID vaccine for a month, why PM Modi is not on the AIADMK-BJP's posters in Tamil Nadu, how Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's plans to please Modi-Shah, and finally, why BS Yedyurappa is Karnataka politics' Undertaker (of the WWE fame). Read her column on The Indian Express.

""Our diplomats in the neighbouring countries pressed the MEA for getting the first batch of vaccines for the host countries to earn goodwill. In the running were: the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka. Brazil, with the second largest fatalities after the US, was first to make a down payment for a consignment. In the end, the government opted to dispatch the first batch to Bhutan. Ironically, the Bhutanese will not utilise the vaccines for well over a month since an inauspicious period, ‘Dana’, begins shortly and would end only in early March."" - Coomi Kapoor in The Indian ExpressIndia, Bereft Of Problems, Finally Discovers Its Own First World Ones

In his column for The Times Of India, Indrajit Hazra takes a dig at the political brouhaha over Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

"I, not Bose, must be Gumnami Baba, happily impervious that I seem to have been to what has been happening in the country for decades. Because going by last week’s happenings, India must have solved all its problems, faced all its challenges, removed all its obstacles and become a First World country with First World problems with Indian characteristics. Why? Well, there was a time when we would moan and groan about streetlights that didn’t glow at night, traffic snarls, potted roads, coverless manholes, manless kiosks, petty corruption involving file-pushing, interminable delays and bufferings, healthcare headaches, school and college admissions, crime against women as well as against others, communal flare-ups, jobless youth sowing but not reaping ‘demographic dividend’… All that seems to have been taken care of. We now have the luxury to worry about new serious things worthy of Kardashian krises." - Indrajit Hazra in The Times Of IndiaFifth Column: Settle With The Farmers, Please

In her column for The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh narrates how, in her time as a journalist, she has learnt that Pakistan would love nothing more than to revive the Khalistani movement in India. In that context, Singh says that the government should now settle things with farmers, because otherwise, things will descend into anarchy. You know, because farmers' movement = Khalistani movement, for some.

We recommend this piece as a guide on how not to think about the farmers' protest, but you take your call.

