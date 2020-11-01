Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

A common strain

In his column for The Telegraph, Mukul Kesavan argues that the tension between politics and religious community defines the contemporary nation state. This is true, he writes, not only of states that are openly majoritarian, like Israel or Pakistan, but even those that aren’t.

Writing in the context of recent events in France, Kesavan states that Macron’s France, despite its racial and religious diversity and its vaunted secularism, seems a more brittle and dangerous place for a religious minority than Trump’s America. He contends that India, too, faces a similar situation under the current political dispensation.

"“It has become harder for Indians, though, to make these judgments with a straight face, given the subcontinental glass house we live in. Poor but democratic used to be our sales pitch before we got tired of being poor. We still have elections so perhaps one way of measuring our place in the pecking order of minority suppression is to acknowledge that we are where France might have been had Marine Le Pen won two successive presidential elections. The problem with that comparison is that she dropped the death penalty, homophobia and anti-Semitism from her party’s political rhetoric to become respectable. Marine Le Pen is probably too ‘moderate’ to suggest the enormity of Yogi’s UP and Modi’s India. This is where we are.”" - Mukul Kesavan in The TelegraphSlow Death of Liberal Democracy

P. Chidambaram, writing in The Indian Express, states in a philosophical vein that even as we witness the slow death of liberal democracy, we must ask ourselves ‘who are we?’

The primary thrust of Chidambaram’s argument is that a democracy is not equal to a liberal country. A democracy can turn illiberal in a short span of time, as it is happening in India. He writes that when laws are passed in Parliament without a vote; when political leaders are detained without a charge for several months; when charges of sedition are slapped against writers, poets, professors, students and social activists, a liberal democracy slides further into the shadows.

"“when no one is pronounced guilty in a case where a centuries-old mosque is demolished in broad daylight; when an FIR is not registered and no one is arrested for days despite the dying declaration of a girl who was raped and brutally assaulted; when the word ‘encounter’ enters the police’s vocabulary; when titular governors obstruct elected governments; and when crucial institutions are left headless or with multiple vacancies, the country falls one step ‘deeper into shadow’.”" - P Chidambaran in The Indian ExpressA Reality Check in Kashmir

In her column for The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh writes that India cannot afford to allow an Islamist state within her borders and this is what Kashmir had become.

In a stinging rebuke of Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah for their recent statement against the Indian flag and the Indian state, Singh writes that politicians who portray themselves as ‘pro-Indian’ may not have actively encouraged people to think of themselves as “non Indian” but they did too little to stop them. And, they did much too little to stop radical Islamic ideas from spreading across the Valley.

"“When the ‘azaadi’ movement began at the end of the eighties and young Kashmiris went across the border to be trained in terrorism why was so little done to stop them from returning? When violent young men wandered about Srinagar forcing the closure of cinemas, liquor shops and bars why were they not arrested? Twice such things happened before my eyes. Once when I saw radical Islamist youths march into a liquor shop and start smashing bottles while the owner of the shop cowered in silence. The second time was in the Broadway Hotel where while lunching in the restaurant I saw two bearded men walk into the bar and order it closed. Why were these things allowed to happen?”" - Tavleen Singh in The Indian ExpressRight to Offend is an Inalienable Part of Right to Religious Freedom, Free Speech

In his commentary in The Times of India, Swaminathan Aiyar states at the very outset that he stands with French President Emmanuel Macron in declaring that free speech includes the right to offend. Those offended are welcome to protest peacefully, but not to gag or kill the offenders.