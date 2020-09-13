Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Coercive Federalism on Display

P Chidambaram writes in The Indian Express about how the idea of ‘One Nation, One Everything’ will eventually destroy the country. He writes of how with the Parliament session to begin soon, the first order of business is to alter centre-state relations in key areas with a few ordinances. The theory cuts at the very root of the Constitutionally granted sharing of legislative and executive powers between the states, thus serving a blow to federalism.

I hold the view that Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Acts must be amended from time to time and marketing of agricultural produce must be gradually liberalised. The way to achieve this goal is through model laws and persuasion, not through legislative fiat. Through the Ordinance, the Central government has overridden the state-legislated APMC Acts. The worst affected are Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and any other state that has invested heavily in public procurement and assuring MSP to the farmers. The suspicion is that the Modi government is attempting to implement the controversial recommendations of the Shanta Kumar Committee that will have the effect of diluting public procurement, the public distribution system, the MSP principle and food security.

A Media Lynching

Tavleen Singh writes about how shameful it is to watch famous TV journalists being responsible for the ‘despicable media lynching’ in the case of Rhea Chakraborty. In a column in The Indian Express, she writes how if the media had pressurised the Narcotics Bureau the same way for the arrest of an international drug mafia, at least it would have been taxpayers’ money well used. She points out that it is evident these media persons have become pawns in a political game and those watching these channels are also responsible for the lynching.

But, this mafia is ruthless and brutal, so neither journalists nor officials dare get in its way, leave alone investigate drug trafficking. When anyone has got in the way they have ended up dead along with their families. So, cocaine will continue to be imported from Latin America and heroin and opium-related drugs will continue to be imported across our borders with Pakistan. The only thing that has been achieved by this media lynching of Rhea is that the family of a retired Army officer has been destroyed.As someone who has been in journalism since those ‘dark days of the Emergency’, it saddens me to admit that I have never seen the Indian media behave so shamefully before.

Blond on Blond

Boris Johnson has now tabled a law that would give it the right to waive customs checks and duties without reference to the EU in the event of no deal, which is a breach of international law but the government argues that it is essential to preserve British sovereignty. Mukul Kesavan writes in The Telegraph that it is not a coincidence that Britain and the US today are defined by Johnson’s Brexit and Trump’s project to make America great again. However, their hostility to international obligations that constrain their populist agendas, will pave way for their decline.

Their countries never wholly recovered from the Great Recession and the continuing rise of China over the past dozen years prompted them to disengage from an international order that they no longer dominated. Their shambolic response to Covid-19 and its spread was the coup de grâce. Trump’s withdrawal from the WHO in the wake of the pandemic, accusing it of whitewashing China, and Johnson’s pursuit of a hard, no-deal Brexit are the latest examples of this increasingly disorderly disengagement. It is clarifying that these two men should preside over this time of Western decadence. Johnson is a clown and Trump a huckster, but their narcissism makes dissembling impossible. This is what the Anglosphere looks like when it’s home and not pretending: old, overwhelmingly white people, gathered around blow-dried blond fantasists who promise to turn a fading dominance into go-it-alone glory.

The Quest for Strong Legislative Oversight

Vivek K Agnihotri points out in a column in The Hindustan Times that there were compelling reasons to dispense with Question Hour and curtail Zero Hour, but there are a range of other mechanisms to ensure oversight. These instruments, if used optimally and judiciously, are quite effective in enforcing accountability of the executive.