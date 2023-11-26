Sunday with TV’s Jason Fox: ‘Before bed I have a cup of herbal tea, then a freezing shower’

Up early? I get quite restless, so I’m up reasonably early. A lie-in would be 7-8am.

Breakfast? I choose not to breakfast. I’ve started intermittent fasting. I’m not one for faddy diets, but it’s been awesome. I just drink a reasonable amount of coffee.

Exercise? I’ll have a cold shower. Doesn’t matter what day it is. Then anything from weightlifting to Hiit sessions, running, bike, cardio machines, the skier. Then some functional fitness stuff to vary it up. I’ll normally put myself through some form of gnarly workout.

What’s for lunch? I live in Clapham and there’s a pub around the corner from us called the Pig’s Head that does unbelievable Sunday roasts. I’ll have roast beef, Yorkshire pud, all the trimmings. I’m quite traditional.

Who’s eating? Usually its just me and the Mrs. Sometimes there are others. We’ll walk it off on Clapham Common, unless it’s pissing down, then we might enjoy a bit of sport. Iif the rugby’s on, I’ll watch a match. For football, I’m Arsenal.

Sundays growing up? My dad was very good at getting me and my brothers into sports. When we moved down south, my dad took up hockey and got to a reasonable level. Then we got into it. Our weekends were immersed in sport.

Sunday unwind? After a big pub lunch we’ll have something snacky in the evening. I’m not drinking at the moment, but usually, we’d open a bottle of red and tuck into a bit of TV.

What are you watching? At the moment, because SAS Who Dares Wins is on, I will watch it, not through any narcissistic reason, but so I can engage with the viewers on Twitter and see what people think about it.

What do they say? Some positive things, some negative. If I’ve thrown out a witty one-liner people will tend to congratulate me.

Last thing before bed? I’m ruining my image here, but a nice cup of herbal tea. Then a freezing shower before getting into bed.

Dread Mondays? I love Mondays. I love getting back at it.

Jason has partnered with Nextbase Dash Cams to promote carpark safety