Sunday traffic update after Saturday’s plane crash into Haulover Inlet Bridge

Collins Avenue and Haulover Inlet Bridge reopened Saturday night, almost nine hours after one person was killed and five people were injured when a single-engine Cessna plane crashed into the bridge.

Sunny Isles Beach police announced the bridge was reopened at 10:41 and both directions of Collins were reopened at 10:56 p.m.

The aftermath of the crash that killed 36-year-old Narciso Torres shut down Collins Avenue from 96th Street, on the border of Bal Harbour and Surfside, to 163rd Street in Sunny Isles Beach. That snarled traffic back to Miami Beach and in all other directions.