Sunday shows preview: Israel-Hamas war grows in Gaza; 2024 GOP race narrows

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza will likely remain as the main topic for the Sunday news shows this weekend, as the Israeli military steps up its ground invasion in the region for a second week.

The Israeli military expanded its evacuation orders to parts of southern Gaza on Thursday in anticipation of expanded military activity in the territory, raising concerns that an escalated conflict could lead to consequences across the wider Middle East both for Israel and the U.S.

Fighting focused on Gaza City’s hospitals for most of this week, with special focus on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in the area.

The Israeli military surrounded the hospital last Friday and performed a military raid on Tuesday. It claimed to discover evidence of a Hamas tunnel at the complex, but has refused requests for U.N. observers to access the area.

Biden administration deputy national security advisor Jon Finer will join ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday to discuss the conflict, alongside former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog will also make an appearance on “This Week.”

Humanitarian agencies have described a dire situation in Gaza, spurred by dwindling fuel supplies. Fuel and power ran out Thursday, forcing the United Nations to stop humanitarian aid deliveries and causing sewage to flow in Gaza streets.

Israel began allowing limited shipments of fuel into Gaza starting Saturday, but the UN said the allowed two trucks per day is only enough to supply half the water and power needed to help civilians.

“This is far from enough to cover the needs for desalination plants, sewage pumps, hospitals, water pumps in shelters, aid trucks, ambulances, bakeries and communications networks to work without interruption,” U.N. Palestinian aid chief Philippe Lazzarini said Saturday.

U.N. refugee aid spokesperson Juliette Touma will also feature on “This Week.”

The war has killed over 1,200 Israelis and over 11,100 Palestinians, including over 4,600 Palestinian children, since it began after a brutal Hamas surprise attack on Israel last month.

The Biden administration has pressured Israel to better assist civilians in Gaza, fearing a continued war could worsen relations and raise tensions in what is already a difficult region.

Jordanian Ambassador to the U.S. Dina Kawar will be on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

The effort comes as support for Israel continues to drop in the U.S. as the war rages on. A Quinnipiac poll this week found that support for Israel has fallen 7 percent since last month, and a similar Reuters/Ipsos poll found it dropped by about 9 percent in the same period.

The administration also faces increased pressure to back a cease-fire in the conflict from members of the public but also from staff and a few members of Congress.

In Congress, both the House and Senate struck a deal to keep the government open through January, avoiding a costly government shutdown. Biden signed the deal late Thursday.

The two-tier approach to stopgap funding will result in a portion of funds running out in January with the rest expiring in February, a novel approach from Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) with the hopes it can avoid omnibus spending bills.

The government was scheduled to run out of funds Friday night.

The 2024 campaign trail will also be a major focus of the Sunday shows as the Iowa caucuses, which begin the primary season, are now less than two months away.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) dropped out of the race last Sunday, leaving just seven candidates remaining for the GOP nomination.

While Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley fight over Scott’s former supporters, former President Trump retains a large lead in early national polls.

DeSantis will be the only guest on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.) will also be on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Below is the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer; former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen; Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog; United Nations Relief and Works Agency Director of Communications Juliette Touma; San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.); Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.); Reps. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.); Jordanian Ambassador to the U.S. Dina Kawar.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.).

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen Chris Coons (D-Del.); former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.); Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

