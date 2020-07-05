Sunday Scrum: Ottawa parts ways with WE Charity

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.

This week, we talk to our panellists about the Liberal government and WE Charity parting ways over a contract that would have seen the organization — which has ties to the Trudeau family — dole out more than $900 million in student grants.

The panellists also discuss the Atlantic bubble imposed by Canada's four eastern provinces to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Also on the program: a discussion of surging support for the Trudeau Liberals, continuing tensions over China's new national security law and the Supreme Court of Canada's dismissal of an application from a group of First Nations in B.C. seeking to challenge Ottawa's second approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

