Sunday Scrum: A new leader for the Green Party of Canada

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.

This week, we talk to our panellists about Toronto lawyer Annamie Paul winning the leadership of the Green Party of Canada after former leader Elizabeth May stepped down last fall.

The panellists also discuss the Liberal government's decision to introduce legislation to make Sept. 30 the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, despite criticisms that Ottawa's actions haven't matched its words.

Also on the program: a discussion of the ongoing dispute between Indigenous and non-Indigenous fishermen in Nova Scotia, stricter public health measures in Ontario and Quebec and U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about an extremist group during the first American presidential debate.

