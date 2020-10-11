Sunday Scrum: Detained Canadians granted consular access

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.

This week, we talk to our panellists about how Canada's ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, was recently granted virtual consular access to detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

The panellists also discuss new, targeted aid for some businesses hit by COVID-19 closures as Ontario brings back certain pandemic restrictions intended to halt the spread of the virus.

Also on the program: a discussion of the wealth gap exposed by the public health crisis, the federal government's return to a controversial lottery system that distributes sponsorships to reunite immigrant families and what the result of the U.S. presidential election could mean for Canadians.

