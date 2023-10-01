Sunday with Rowetta: ‘I find watching Tottenham play relaxing and therapeutic’

Photograph: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Up early or lie-in? I don’t enjoy a lie-in. I prefer working on Sundays. Things have changed. I have a 15-month-old son, so there’s no chance of a lie-in anyway.

Why work? From my childhood, Sundays were the day before school. The anxiety that Antiques Roadshow triggered loomed all day. I’ve always preferred to work because I’ve always found the day boring and lazy.

Other childhood customs? A Sunday roast is – and I’m sure 100% of people you interview for this feature will say – something I can’t live without. My wife is Norwegian, so I’ve had to introduce her. I’m fairly adept at making one as well.

Chef’s tip? I don’t want to oversell myself as a great chef – just as long as there’s a lot of it. It should be as high as it is wide.

Family activities? A trip to the park for coffee or a stroll by the river is always nice. We try to get outdoors as much as possible, in clement weather. In inclement weather, I’d love to say I’d be watching an old movie to sound romantic, but it’s probably football.

Who do you support? Tottenham. I like to watch football whenever I can. I find it very relaxing and therapeutic. I’m not one of those people for whom football raises their blood pressure.

What old movies do you like? An old Bette Davis movie is ideal any Sunday.

Sunday dinner? I probably need to hammer home how high and wide this Sunday lunch has been. There won’t be much movement in the afternoon. That’s when the football or the films would happen. Maybe even, child permitting, a nap.

You or them? All of us!

Time to relax? After our son’s bedtime routine, we’ll settle down and watch some sort of box set type of affair on television. We’re currently finishing The Bear.

Has The Bear inspired your cooking? Very much. Every second counts!

Monday morning preparations? That depends whether I’m working. At the moment, it’s an early night because filming on series five of Bad Education for the BBC starts early.

Last thing before sleep? Make sure that Classic FM is on – at a very, very low volume.

Bolan’s Shoes is in cinemas now