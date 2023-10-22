Sunday with Rowetta: ‘I always feel inspired once I’ve walked the dog’

Photograph: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Up early or like a lie-in? I’m usually gigging with the Mondays or in Ibiza, so I’ll just be going to bed on a Sunday morning. If I’m already in bed, I’m doing something with somebody I shouldn’t be.

Sunday breakfast? Leftovers from the night before – usually Caribbean food. I love fried chicken and curried lamb. I’m not Caribbean, but my ex-husband’s mother would cook for me, so I get Caribbean takeaways or cook if there’s time.

Sunday mornings? If I’m at home, cleaning my teeth and walking my dog, Ché, feels like a treasured moment. I lost two dogs during lockdown, so he’s everything to me. That’s who I miss the most when I’m away.

People don’t like singing in the morning, but I love it

Sunday music? I have a studio by the side of my bed and a proper one downstairs. I only listen to music if I’m working on it – currently a house tune with [American producer] Junior Sanchez. People don’t like singing in the morning, but I love it. I always feel inspired once I’ve walked the dog and put my headphones on.

Sunday lunch? I’m my mum’s carer when I’m at home, so I go to hers to cook a Sunday roast with my son who lives around the corner. He’s 39 and my daughter is 40. Sunday is family day.

Sunday afternoon? Watching football is my big thing. I’m a big United fan. I know Oasis and Johnny Marr are City fans, but most of Manchester is red.

Sunday evening? If I’ve not got a gig, I watch the worst television I can, like Love Island or Married At First Sight. I usually fall asleep, but it completely takes your mind off life so I find it great escapism.

Sunday gigs? People who come to see the Mondays on a Sunday are really good fans anyway. If you love us, you love us, and, as our song says, we are 24 Party People!

Happy Mondays? I’m OK on a Monday because I do all my emails, talking to fans about the weekend. Tuesdays are the worst for me!

The single In Ecstasy by Shed Seven featuring Rowetta is out now. From the album A Matter of Time, released on 5 January 2024