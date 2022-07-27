What is ‘Sunday Reset’ on TikTok?

Emerald Pellot
·1 min read

The Sunday Reset trend on TikTok is practically a movement. It even has an official tagline.

Gas prices are likely to continue climbing through 2022: Here's how to save at the pump

When you search the hashtag on the app, the first thing you’ll notice is that it has over a whopping 447 million views. It also has a description, unlike other organic hashtags on the platform, “Whether you’re cleaning the house or putting your feet up, it’s time for a #SundayReset.”

Symone reflects on the epic year she's had since winning "RuPaul's Drag Race":

In cultures around the world, especially in the U.S., Sundays are reserved for winding down, prepping for the week, resting up and observing any spiritual practices. On TikTok, people are sharing their #SundayReset routines as inspiration and as ASMR. These relaxing wellness videos make doing your chores look satisfying. But they also turn what’s necessary and tedious into a more unified experience.

TikToker @virgohabits’s popular video included her skin care routine, stretching, changing her bedding, doing dishes and cooking up a lovely breakfast.

The user @annaxoxowilson gave her home a more thorough clean. She opted to vacuum, mop, wipe up surfaces and deep clean her bathroom.

Meanwhile, @vanessafaga used her Sunday to reset the whole month. She journaled, made an iced matcha latte and avocado toast, cleaned her desk, lit some candles and vacuumed.

Stephanie Caraballo’s Sunday Reset was dedicated to some necessary self-care with her boyfriend. They groomed each other’s hair and did some masking, steaming, facials, eyebrow shaping and cuddling.

Euphoria' star Angus Cloud shares fun facts about himself in a game of IYKYK:

The post What is ‘Sunday Reset’ on TikTok? appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Olive Garden employee reveals the chain's most surprising menu items

Baby boy interrupts mom's vlog: 'I am speechless'

Woman creeped out by man’s ‘weird’ mid-workout confrontation: ‘He 100 percent knew what he was doing’

Mom-to-be brought to tears by her family’s ‘toxic’ pregnancy comments: ‘I’m tired of my baby being avoided’

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Twins, Not Sisters: Nail Your Eyeliner With TikTok’s Nifty Trick

    Refinery29’s selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us. Getting your eyeliner wings even is tough work. After painstakingly perfecting one eye, the other eye never seems to live up to its twin’s

  • Audrina Patridge Says Justin Timberlake "Humiliated" Her with His "Rude" Behavior at the VMAs

    Audrina Patridge is calling out Justin Timberlake for humiliating her at the VMAs with his rude diva-like behavior.

  • Cyndi Lauper says 'Kinky Boots' offers hope for a new time

    Three years after it closed on Broadway, the musical “Kinky Boots” returns to New York City. Lauper, whose hits include “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “Time After Time,” has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ community, starting the nonprofit advocacy organization that would become True Colors United in 2008. The Associated Press asked her about the return of “Kinky Boots,” so-called cancel culture and the role of artists now that rights are being rolled back.

  • Candace Cameron Bure responds to JoJo Siwa calling her the rudest celebrity she's met: 'I feel crummy'

    The Full House alum elaborated on the incident in question, assuring fans of no drama whatsoever.

  • Celebrities Erupt Over Candace Cameron Bure's Reply to JoJo Siwa’s "Rudest Celeb" TikTok

    'Fuller House' actress Candace Cameron Bure addressed JoJo Siwa's TikTok where she was called the "rudest celebrity." Hear what the 'Full House' star said and read what celebrities think.

  • Cyndi Lauper’s Son Arrested In Stolen Mercedes: Police

    This doesn’t look so good…

  • US attorney general hints Trump could be criminally charged over effort to stop transfer of power

    Justice Department’s Jan 6 case is currently in front of grand jury

  • TikTok really could be a factor in the rise of tics among young women – but its real cause is this medical condition

    Functional neurological disorder – not Tourette’s – is at the root of the post-pandemic tic problem.

  • Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner clash with the head of Instagram over 'TikTok' redesign

    The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has locked horns with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner after the pair criticised changes on the social media service as "trying to be TikTok". The celebrity sisters posted a message to their hundreds of millions of followers stating "Make Instagram Instagram Again" complaining about the company's new focus on video. "Stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute photos of my friends," the post said.

  • ‘He’s My G.O.A.T.’: Kevin Hart Cemented Chris Rock’s Legend Status By Surprising Him With a Goat Named Will Smith

    Their co-headlining show at Madison Square Garden featured a special four-legged friend

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • MLB players' union rejects international draft proposal

    NEW YORK (AP) — The players' association rejected what Major League Baseball called its final offer for an international draft, a move that will keep direct draft-pick compensation in place for free agents and likely limit the market for some older players. The union announced its decision about eight hours before Monday's midnight EDT deadline for an agreement, timing specified in the March 10 lockout settlement. “Each of our proposals was focused on protecting against the scenario that all pla

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines