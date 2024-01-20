Is "Sunday Red" the Next Tiger Woods Brand?

Ever since Tiger Woods's departure from Nike, rumors have circulated online around who the champion's next apparel sponsor might be. Among those with the strongest case to build on Tiger lore is TaylorMade, who has been his equipment sponsor now for six years. Now it appears those suspicions have been confirmed, as three trademarks for a Sunday Red brand have been registered through the United States Patent and Trademark Office by TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures LLC.

The trademarks, which were filed as of January 18, suggest that a Tiger Woods signature brand will be central to equipment manufacturer TaylorMade's expansion into apparel. Adding more fuel to the fire, multiple job postings from TaylorMade in the last few months have referenced a "new apparel division," according to TW LEGION.

The trademarks filed include three distinct logos: a "Sunday Red" spelled out in all caps, a leaping tiger depiction, and the acronym "SDR" placed around the leaping tiger. And as for what Sunday Red will entail, "clothing, namely shirts, shorts, pants, jackets, sweatshirts, sweatpants, joggers, skirts, dresses, hoodies, sports jackets, polos, golf shirts, golf pants, footwear and headwear" are all noted on TaylorMade's live application.