Sunday Ratings: Big Brother Continues to Outdraw Previous Season

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals dominated Sunday, though Game 3 — with 6.4 million total viewers with a 1.8 demo rating, per preliminary numbers — looks to be down a bit from Thursday’s match-up.

Leading into the hoops contest, Jimmy Kimmel Live did 3.8 mil/0.9, followed by NBA Countdown‘s 3.5 mil/1.0.

Trailing almost all of the above was this season’s first Sunday installment of Big Brother, which did 3.7 mil — up 23 percent from last summer’s Sunday opener — and a 0.8. Leading out of that, Love Island (1.33 mil/0.3) was steady in the demo yet posted its smallest audience of the season.

Over on The CW, Legends of Tomorrow (420K/0.1) dropped a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo. The first two episodes of the UK import Wellington Paranormal did 250K/0.0 and 180K/0.0.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Actual mileage may vary.

